Waco economy explodes in March, good news for job-seekers, hotels and home sellers

The highlights include a nearly 19% increase in automobile spending year-over-year; a strong month for the lodging industry, with $6 million in hotel/motel revenues, a 31% jump from March last year. That is great news for an industry that was devastated by the pandemic and still has room for improvement. The $10.8 million in revenues for the quarter were 8.5% less than those the first three months last year, Ingham reported.

“If we stay on track, we’ll end the year with a positive year-over-year performance in hotel/motel revenue,” Collins said. “Have you been downtown, noticed the crowds, all the out-of-state license plates?”

Building permits issued in March for non-residential construction topped $101 million, dwarfing the $36 million in March last year. Amazon’s presence accounts for half that March total, the company poised to spend $50 million on supplemental space for the $200 million fulfillment center it is building on Exchange Parkway. The center will employ about a thousand upon completion.

Local homebuilders are working overtime to meet demand for homes, as indicated by the 62 permits for single-family residences Waco issued in March, well above the 41 issued a year ago. The 158 permits issued during the first quarter ties the quarterly record set in 2019, Ingham said.

