Waco economy growing as area hits employment record

Waco's economy is running like a well-oiled machine, but the availability of people to wait tables or stock shelves is stuck in neutral.
The Greater Waco Economic Index hit record territory last month, achieving a 140.7 raw score as retail and automobile spending both increased by double digits and outlays for hotel stays jumped 208% year over year, Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham revealed in his July synopsis.
More than 2,000 homes have changed hands so far this year, and demand is such that the average home sales price in July moved beyond $300,000. Permits valued at $109 million were issued in July for major projects, including a $58 million permit to get started on Baylor University's Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center near University Parks Drive and Interstate 35, and a $26 million permit to start on an AC Hotel by Marriott at Mary Avenue and Sixth Street.
But Waco banker Sam Brown, with First National Bank of Central Texas, said during a Zoom presentation Thursday he detects a "disconnect" between positive economic trends and what business owners are experiencing.
"I've spoken with customers and non-customers, and what they've told me is both interesting and scary," Brown said. "Their limited ability to hire people and the lack of availability of items in the supply chain, and sometimes it's just a single item, derails their operation and drives up costs."
Brown recounted a recent meeting with a client at a national restaurant in Waco that seats 175 people. At shortly before noon the dining room was deserted, and Brown and his guest were informed they may experience a delay in having their orders taken. There was one server on duty.
Coldwell Banker Commercial agent Clay Fuller said negotiations to place an upscale Italian restaurant in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown hit a snag as the owner searched for a general manager. Had he not plucked someone from Austin, the deal would have collapsed, Fuller said.
Fuller said his office receives calls almost daily from industrial prospects needing 10,000 to 20,000 square feet of usable space. Practically none is available and he is not aware of any immediate remedies, Fuller said.
Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged the problem. She said Waco and McLennan County can offer tax breaks and other incentives to encourage private development of warehousing space. Building speculative space could prove risky in today's economic climate, since the rising cost of construction and materials could translate to prohibitive lease rates, Collins said.
On labor shortages, Collins said her research into COVID-19's devastating impact on the hospitality industry revealed "that those separated from those jobs are less likely to go back into those jobs."
Ingham reported that Waco's tourism industry is thriving, "doing much more at this point than simply recovering what was lost during COVID last year." Ingham said hotel spending has increased in each of the past four months by triple-digit percentages, setting new records for lodging activity.
Spending to date of $38.5 million is 91% more than last year.
Ingham reported that 328 existing homes changed hands in July, citing numbers provided by the Waco Multiple Listing Service. That is down from 385 in July last year, but those numbers should not be interpreted as falling demand, Camille Johnson Realtors agent Anna Johnson said.
"The biggest problem is no inventory," Johnson said during the Zoom discussion of July's GWEI results.
Ingham uses historical data to prepare the index for the First National Bank of Central Texas and Tribune-Herald. Collins presents the findings during a monthly meeting.
Johnson said 339 homes were listed on July's MLS, 40% fewer than in July last year. Average days on the market was 33, which means homes are quickly snapped up when they do become available, Johnson said.
High demand and low supply pushed the average cost of homes sold last month to $318,030, which is 31% more than last July's $242,560 norm. Year to date, home sales have totaled $551 million, nearly $100 million more than during the first seven months last year, or a 22% increase.
Brown said he is concerned out-of-town investors are pricing locals out of their own market. He said they often gladly pay more than the asking price, offer cash, waive inspections and gets deals closed in five days.
So far this year, builders have pulled a record 402 permits to build homes in Greater Waco, a 23% year-over-year increase. New subdivisions are a good start to addressing the supply problem, "but they take a while," Johnson said.
Despite spotty labor shortages, job growth continues in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties. About 1,000 jobs were added between June and July, according to Ingham's seasonally adjusted calculation. He said a "stout" 6,500 jobs have been created the past 12 months. His estimate that 125,400 people held jobs locally in July is the first time ever the Waco MSA has surpassed the 125,000 threshold.
This achievement confirms "the number of jobs in the Waco metro area has now fully recovered from last year's COVID job losses," according to Ingham's report.
Retail spending in July totaled almost $370 million, a 20% year-over-year increase. Spending through last month pegged $2.5 billion, a nearly 17% increase.