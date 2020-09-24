Waco economy improving, brisk home sales shrink inventory

Permits for non-residential construction, such as commercial and industrial, totaled $50.7 million in August, up from $20.8 million in August last year.

Auto sales enjoyed another banner month in August, totaling almost $64 million.

"In fact, inflation-adjusted auto sales activity put up record numbers in June, July and August, which was up by nearly 5% compared to August of a year ago," Ingham wrote. "For the year-to-date, auto spending is up by over 5% compared to the first eight months of 2019."

April was the only month that saw declines in auto sales, and sales remained slow in May "before going on this record run in the last three months."

Spending to stay in local hotels remains subdued, as the lodging industry has suffered mightily during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ingham reported.

Revenues totaled $2.5 million, down from $5.2 million in August of last year.

"The recovery thus far is impressive, though many businesses continue to suffer, hospitality most notably," Ingham wrote. "The Waco lodging numbers are still terrible, though they are improving slowly with each passing month. Most areas of Texas, including Waco, expanded to 75% capacity from 50% capacity, which will further benefit" restaurants and other sectors.