Waco economy in a gift-giving mood during the holidays

Big spending in November and December capped a yearlong buying binge, and the Greater Waco Economic Index celebrated with a record-setting year.

Shoppers apparently pushed aside inflation and COVID-19 concerns to celebrate the holidays with pocketbooks agape. They shelled out $458 million in November, $357 million in December and $4.6 billion for all 2021, reported West Texas economist Karr Ingham, who grades the local economy for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald.

"For the year, general real spending across the metro area easily set a new annual record and was up by 15% compared to the 2020 annual total," Ingham wrote of the jump from the previous year's $4 billion tally.

But the good news did not stop with spending. Ingham said all of the GWEI's various components except building permit valuations finished the year in better shape than in 2020, and most set new records in 2021.

Raw numbers show the index improved to 144.6 by December, a nearly 10% improvement from the 131.9 in December 2020.