The Waco economy is not in recession, says Amarillo-based economist Karr Ingham, who prepares a monthly snapshot of local trends. Ingham's Greater Waco Economic Index dipped again in April, but two months do not make a trend, "and as long as general spending and employment continue to expand, the economy virtually by definition remains an expanding economy."

That is not to say blemishes are not showing. The housing industry continues to flounder, apparently hamstrung by higher interest rates. Still, the average home sales price in April was $317,571, less than 1% below the $320,573 norm in April a year earlier. Greater Waco has added 4,000 jobs the past year, but its jobless rate actually rose year-over-year. Oddities abound, Ingham said, but local business leaders generally remain bullish.

The raw GWEI score slipped to 152.3 in April from 152.5 in March. It remained above the 148.5 tally in April last year.

Ingham prepares his report using data dating to 2000, and with assistance from transactions compiled by the Waco Multiple Listing Service and building permits issued by Waco. All calculations in the April report were adjusted for inflation, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Ingham's report is sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald. Bank Chair and CEO Joe Barrow weighed in on Ingham's findings during a roundtable discussion Thursday, saying he believes interest rates will not begin falling until the second quarter next year, and until they do, the housing industry faces headwinds.

Great news lies elsewhere in the report, specifically general spending and building permits issued mostly for non-residential projects. Permits for such ventures totaled $133 million in April "historically a huge month — and yet it is only the third highest total thus far in 2023," Ingham said.

The April rundown includes a $40.5 million permit related to Waco Family Medicine's $65 million headquarters construction on Colcord Avenue; a $16 million permit for a parking garage downtown; a $20 million finished goods warehouse for Graphic Packaging International, which has announced plans for a $1 billion paper mill in Waco; and $30 million for "a new multifamily project," Ingham wrote in his GWEI summary.

Through April, permits valued at nearly three quarters of a billion dollars have been issued locally, $732 million to be exact. That is a 186% increase from the $256 million in permits issued through April last year.

"This has been our most active construction year ever," Collins said.

Alas, that observation does not hold true for the housing industry.

Builders secured 45 permits in April to build single-family homes, a decline of more than 46% year-over-year. Through April, only 169 permits have been issued to build homes, down from 299 during that period last year.

Existing home sales, meanwhile, have turned stagnant. They totaled 246 in April, a 13% decline from the same month last year. Through April, sales have totaled 844, a 24% decline from last year, Ingham reported. Though the number of houses changing hands is dropping, the average home sales price through April is "up by a solid 8.6% year-over-year," Ingham said.

"Home construction concerns me," Collins said. "When interest rates reverse and demand picks up, there will be no housing stock. The shortage of homes will drive up prices, making home ownership unattainable."

Barrow said his son, a builder, "has tradespeople calling him, looking for work. That used to not be the case. Those at the top level are staying busy. Those in the second or third tier, not so much."

Ingham said fortunately locals continue to spend through difficult times. Retail spending climbed to nearly $390 million in April and to almost $1.76 billion through April, increases of 7.7% and 2.6%, respectively.

"Retail is doing very well," Collins said. "Not adjusted for inflation, it was up 15% in April. The adjustment brought it back to nearly 8%."

Automobile spending slipped again in April, dropping to $64 million from $79 million a year earlier. Through April, it declined 7.5% to $280 million. That is quite a contrast from pre-pandemic times, when dealers were setting sales records, Collins said. She said dealerships are resurrecting rebates to drive traffic to showrooms. Dan Ingham, spokesperson at First National Bank of Central Texas and moderator for the GWEI roundtable discussion, said he is hearing reports of dealers increasing advertising buys.

Revenue generated by local hotels and motels hit $8.2 million in April, a nearly 21% jump from their performance a year earlier.

The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties, created an estimated 4,000 new jobs year-over-year. Ingham said 135,300 people were holding down jobs in April, up from 131,300 a year earlier. But the 3.5% jobless rate that month compares unfavorably with the 3.2% rate a year earlier. By comparison, the rate was 2.8% in April 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with jobless counts.

Ingham said the April showing indicates the jobless rate is "no longer declining as part of a broader post-COVID trend."

Collins said she could accept a slightly higher jobless rate.

"It's always great to have low unemployment, but there is a downside," said Collins, the chamber's industry recruiter.

She said businesses considering Waco, or any community, want to have confidence in worker availability.