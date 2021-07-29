Waco economy purring but faces new challenges with Big 12 future

“It should also be noted that the automobile inflation rate — for new and used motor vehicles — is higher than it has been over the entire history of the GWEI, which makes the current gains even more impressive,” Ingham said.

The lodging industry, battered by COVID-19, is “fully recovering and now setting new records. June inflation-adjusted hotel spending — not taxes collected, actual spending — was up by nearly 360% year-over-year, on the heels of the May hotel/motel total which was up by 367% compared to May of a year ago,” Ingham wrote in his report released Thursday.

Permits to build new homes staggered to 31 in June, but one month does not a trend make, Ingham said. The 186 permits issued during the second quarter and the 344 secured through June are record-setting totals.

“The same is true of existing home sales — a lower June monthly sales total compared to June 2020, but sales records for the second quarter and year-to-date,” Ingham said, reminding that homes moved rapidly in June 2020.

A total of 1,685 homes changed hands the first six months of 2021.

Average home sales price in June was $287,616, a 20% year-over-year increase. Twenty-one years ago the norm was $112,758.