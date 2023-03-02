Finding good news in Waco's January economy may have required a magnifying glass as inflation roared, homebuilders hibernated and homes mostly went unsold, according to an economist who prepares a monthly snapshot.

"The January monthly table of economic indicators is scattered with year-over-year negatives, some of them sharply lower compared to year-ago levels," said Karr Ingham, of Amarillo, who prepares the Greater Waco Economic Index using data dating to 2000.

Permits secured to build new single-family houses plummeted to 21 in January, down from 92 a year earlier. Buyers and sellers had a meeting of the minds on 157 homes in January, a 40% year-over-year decline.

"Both new housing construction and existing home sales had been growing impressively for several years, reaching record levels before entering into a state of decline last year that remains in place through January 2023," Ingham wrote in his report sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald.

The GWEI raw score slipped from 151.8 to 151.7 between December and January, said Ingham, who factors in home and vehicle sales, hotel stays, general spending, employment and more.

Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said Ingham adjusts for inflation in his calculations. Ingham said inflation rates, still high but improving, affect some spending categories more than others. He mentioned the auto sector, saying inflation created a drag that produced a modest 1.5% increase in sales locally between January last year and January this year.

Ted Teague, who manages the Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat dealership locally, said automakers "are trying to get you into our house," offering larger rebates than the public has seen in years. He said vehicle prices have jumped, prompting an industry in flux to recalibrate.

General spending continues an upward trajectory, though statistically it dropped 4.1% in January from January a year earlier. Ingham relies on sales tax revenue in Waco and surrounding cities to gauge spending. His January GWEI report reflects sales in November reported to the Texas Comptroller's Office in December and published in January.

About 100 fewer homes were sold in January than in the same month last year, Ingham reported, citing Waco Multiple Listing Service figures. The average home sales price reached $317,478, a 9% year-over-year bump.

Clay Fuller, a commercial real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in Waco, said he increasingly sees people from outside Waco and outside Texas moving to the area to start businesses. Fuller joined several business leaders in discussing GWEI results Thursday afternoon. He said many would-be business owners moving here like what they hear about the thriving economy.

Kyle Citrano, managing partner at George's Restaurant on Hewitt Drive and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said he is enjoying higher sales but could not say his profit margin has improved. He said food costs and rising wages remain challenging. Citrano said he pays dishwashers what he once paid cooks. Attempting to match revenue with expenses, Citrano said he adjusted menu prices three times last year, a rarity in the business.

Citrano said the Texas Restaurant Association recently discussed credit card processing fees and their financial consequences. He said more than 90% of customers now use credit cards for food and beverages. Processing fees apply to food and drink, but also to the sales taxes on those items.

Citrano said some restaurants simply pass along the fees, but others would prefer not to. Restaurateurs, he said, would appreciate regulatory relief that exempts sales taxes from credit card processing fees.

A bright spot in January's GWEI report was $356 million in permits issued to build non-residential projects. That is a 362% increase from the $77 million in January last year. It reflects construction of Baylor University's new basketball arena now visibly rising near Lake Brazos and Interstate 35.

Ingham estimates payroll employment in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties, reached 130,700 people in January, a 3% increase from the same month last year.

Those numbers may change, he said, as the Texas Workforce Commission in March will issue its report on employment levels statewide. The report will include revisions for monthly employment estimates in 2022, and perhaps in 2021 as well, Ingham said. The revisions will be included in the February GWEI analysis, which will rely on updated benchmarks.