Waco employment set to soar to 1,300 as L3Harris adds new projects

L3Harris Technologies says it is ramping up operations in Waco and going on a hiring spree due to several factors, including participation in a potentially $3 billion contract to build aircraft that would target terrorists in remote areas.

Last week the Tribune-Herald reported L3Harris had secured a $40 million permit to build a 232,000-square-foot building holding eight new hangars at its sprawling complex adjacent to Texas State Technical College airport.

Officials with L3Harris, which modifies and maintains military aircraft, say that is just one signal of business growth in Waco.

Employment at the Waco plant has surged from about 850 to 1,100 since New York-based L3 Technologies and Florida-based Harris Corp. merged in 2019, company officials said.

To meet demand created by securing contracts, it has 150 job openings in engineering, operations, production, manufacturing and finance. It will host an on-site job fair on Sept. 24.

Chief among L3Harris' contract windfall is participation in the U.S. Special Operations Command's Armed Overwatch program, which has a $3 billion ceiling but starts with a $170 million award. The company announced this month it had partnered with Air Tractor to produce the AT-802U Sky Warden into a weapon-laden sky patrol vehicle used in isolated areas. The craft originally was used in agriculture and in wilderness firefighting.

Production of 75 Sky Warden aircraft would begin at Air Tractor's facility in Olney. Several other L3Harris plants in Texas besides Waco's would get involved, including those in Greenville, Plano and Rockwall.

The L3Harris plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will take the lead in aircraft production, while L3Harris in Waco will be responsible for the communications, sensors, airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, a news release from the company stated.

"We want to deliver game-changing, modular solutions to U.S. special operators for their hardest missions, and Sky Warden does just that," said L3Harris chairman and CEO Chris Kubasik in announcing the award.

Sky Warden functions will include close-air support and precision strikes; armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaisance; and strike coordination.

The company said special operations missions typically require a "stack" of aircraft to meet the needs of ground forces. But L3Harris said the Sky Warden "collapses the stack" by merging the capabilities of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, plus armed capabilities, into one package.

Sky Warden will play a role "in the counter-violent extremist fight with an integrated weapon system to find, fix and finish the mission with a substantially reduced footprint, manpower and cost."

Reporting in Defense News, a trade magazine, said L3 and Air Tractor previously collaborated on surveillance aircraft for the Middle Eastern country of Jordan in the mid-2010s, though the Sky Warden is more sophisticated.

L3Harris has built three Sky Warden prototypes, Defense News reported. It sent one to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida for the U.S. Special Operations Command to evaluate. Four other companies sent prototypes. The second and third models were used to test the plane's autopilot features and its performance carrying 6,000 pounds of weapons and ammunition.

Beyond the $40 million in new hangars, L3Harris is undertaking other initiatives to create space, spokesperson Marcella Thompson said via email.

"We've expanded multiple facilities on our site, including the addition of 150,000 square feet of new space with quick-deploy structures to accommodate business growth."

She said L3Harris is considering building more hangars to accommodate a growing customer base for the C-130, the longtime workhorse aircraft for military transport.

The company has received two Air Force contracts valued at $1.1 billion between them to perform C-130 maintenance. Thompson also mentioned a contract with the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps for KC-130 maintenance, and deals with the U.S. Coast Guard for avionics upgrades to C-130 aircraft.

L3Harris now enjoys $17 billion in annual sales and has a presence in 100 countries.

L3Harris is expanding its presence at TSTC airport, though it already has access to more than 1 million square feet of hangar and administrative space and an 8,600-foot-long main runway there. The airport originally was part of James Connally Air Force Base between World War II and the late 1960s.

TSTC could become integral to L3Harris' hiring plans.

"L3Harris is a top employer of TSTC graduates from our Aviation Maintenance, Avionics, and Precision Machining technologies," said Kacey Darnell, vice president of career services at TSTC, in an email message. "My career services team meets with L3 on a monthly basis to discuss their employment opportunities and how we can help fulfill those needs."