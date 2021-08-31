Waco gets Postal Service pilot offering businesses same-day local deliveries

Waco businesses can make same-day local package deliveries, thanks to a pilot program the U.S. Postal Service has expanded after rolling it out in Houston and Dallas earlier this summer.

"This is the first time in the history of the organization that we've piloted this type of process," chief commerce and business solutions officer Jakki Krage Strako said in a press release.

There are 25 sites in the Waco area and 385 statewide offering the service, with plans to add more "as operational capabilities are refined," the release says.

Packages that enrolled businesses get to a postal facility between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. can be delivered the same day on carriers' regular routes in the ZIP codes served, and packages at the facility a half-hour before closing time can be delivered the next day, according to the press release. Businesses provide information online, pay postage and print shipping labels before taking packages to the post office.

"In return, they get delivery rates that are usually only available to large-volume shippers," the press release says.