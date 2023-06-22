Mostly gone are the days real estate agents could list a home on Monday and expect a sale, or at least serious lookers, by the weekend.

Agents whose sales are reflected in the Waco Multiple Listing Service completed 322 transactions in May, a 14.9% dip from the 370 homes changing hands in May last year. Higher interest rates, uncertainty about the economy in general, and a continued surge in prices remain the culprit, according to local agents and mortgage bankers.

Stephen Jamison, a mortgage lender at First National Bank of Central Texas, said he has concerns about young couples and first-time homebuyers in this market, not only in Waco but statewide and nationally.

"I have a son, 26 years old, single, making a pretty decent wage in Spring, Texas, and I worry about people in that position," said Jamison. "Looking at these interest rates, the cost of homeowners' insurance, taxes, groceries, utility costs, it is tough on young couples. Now at the same time they are paying a pretty nickel for rent. It's a pretty tough situation."

Homes sold locally in May carried an average sales price of $323,229, 5% below the $340,476 average a year before, according to Ashton Gustafson, a local agent who also has a real estate consulting firm and releases a monthly snapshot.

"Inventory continues to be a hurdle for our first-time homebuyers," Gustafson said. "Everyone needs to know two words in this market: compelling and motivation. With a jump in rates, buyers are back to needing motivation ... to commit to participating in the marketplace. Sellers who are winning are arriving in the market with a compelling price evaluation."

Gustafson might have added patience to his word list. Average days on the market doubled to 56 in May, according to his reporting. The May housing report prepared by the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center said days to sell had increased to 76 in May. There were more homes available, for whatever economic reason, as inventory moved from one month to 3.1 months supply, year over year. That means every home now on the market would be sold in about 3 months at the current monthly sales rate.

"What we're seeing is that the housing market definitely has slowed some," said Jamison. "On homes priced $500,000 and below, we're seeing some activity. Those priced between $500,000 and $1 million are more stagnant. But larger deals, those $1.5 million or larger, haven't fallen off. We're seeing a lot of cash deals, people having a significant amount of cash to put in."

He said there is a correlation between mortgage rates and the Federal Funds Rate the Federal Reserve has been raising in recent months. He said the Federal Funds Rate may not fall until late 2024 or early 2025.

Waco-based economist Ray Perryman told Waco Rotarians on Tuesday that mortgage rates now hovering around 7% would not have to drop to the prevailing rate of 3% a year to 18 months ago to create a housing buzz. A drop of any kind likely would spur renewed interest.

Trammell Kelly, residential specialist at Kelly Realtors, was not alarmed by the apparent cooling trend.

"The market at this point is still very good," he said. "Maybe a little sluggish, but compared to years past, still good. I would describe conditions as 'wait and see.' People ask me, 'What is the market like?' and I say, 'Depends on what day it is.' I put a property on the market, and literally thought it would sell over the weekend or within a week. I got no lookers, no offers. So much for my prediction.

"Things rolled along a couple of months, then I had three contracts to consider within a week. Where were these buyers two months ago? That's reflective of the market settling down as interest rates go up. We're in a very good selling season, spring and summer."

Kelly said the property in question was priced at about $600,000.

Veteran residential specialist Towne Adams said demand remains strong for homes priced below $400,000. Inventory is challenging, he said, because interest rates are "hopping around." Homeowners do not want to relinquish a 3% interest rate for a 6.5% to 7% rate they will pay on another home.

"We're still getting a lot of interested folks from out-of-town, from California, for example. Not too many folks are moving around in-town," Adams said.

Adams laughed as he recalled when selling a home in 56 days was cause for celebration. A six-month stay on the market was more like it.

"I try to forget those times, back in the '80s, when interest was 10%, and you were lucky to get that," said Adams. "I think interest rates will edge down after the first of the year. We'll have to wait and see."

Kelly said he has hopes the home construction market will bounce back. Amarillo economist Karr Ingham, in his Greater Waco Economic Index, has tracked the decline in housing starts locally in recent months.

"I was driving out in the Lorena area, the Hewitt area, and a number of subdivisions are going in. Definitely building is going on," Kelly said.

If and when interest rates fall, say real estate observers, demand for houses could overwhelm inventory if homebuilding were to remain sluggish.