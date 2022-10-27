Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust

Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference.

Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took a tumble last month, according to Karr Ingham, who compiles a monthly snapshot called the Greater Waco Economic Index. Sponsored by the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald, the GWEI raw score climbed to 151.6 in September, up from 151 in August.

"The September increase extends the cycle of expansion in the greater Waco metro area economy to 20 months, with the index increasing in 19 of those 20 months," Ingham wrote, referencing a tenth-of-a-point dip in July.

September's good news was not shared by the housing sector.

Existing home sales slipped to 255, down nearly 14% from the 296 in September last year. They were down 5.2% for the quarter year-over-year, but the 2,701 total for the year through September remained 2% above last year. Ingham reported that home sales now stand at record levels through the first nine months, "but that is largely based on early year strength in sales."

Homebuilders last month did not exactly beat a path to Waco City Hall seeking permits. The 42 permits issued last month was the lowest in September since 2017, and the 105 issued during July, August and September was the lowest in a third quarter since 2015, Ingham said.

On the flip side, the year as a whole has been record-setting. The 545 permits issued through September to build homes in Waco city limits is a record for the first nine months of the year, Ingham said.

"Only time will tell if the sector sets a record for the year as a whole, but on balance home building continues at historically high levels," Ingham wrote. He uses data dating to 2000 to prepare his analysis.

Local custom homebuilder Ken Cooper said the slowdown does not surprise him and may continue. He said several factors are producing second thoughts among builders, including high material costs, difficulty in finding skilled labor, rising interest rates and new fees the city of Waco imposed for certain areas.

"A lot of us are concerned about the affordability of homes," Cooper said. "We've seen price increases in metals, concrete, electrical wiring and electrical items. Code enforcement by itself is adding hundreds if not thousands to home prices. These are regulatory costs."

Cooper said something must give, and he believes a natural slowdown awaits, "but hopefully not as extreme as in bigger markets."

Ingham said the average home sales price in September was $306,168, about 13% more than the $270,698 norm in September last year.

Taxable spending remains healthy as holiday gift-giving approaches. It totaled an inflation-adjusted $413 million in September, a nearly 9% year-over-year jump. Through September, spending approached $3.8 billion, nearly $270 million more than the first nine months last year.

Auto sector inflation still approaches 15%, said Ingham, meaning a 1% year-over-year decline in raw spending in September became a 15% drop in inflation-adjusted spending, from $82 million to $70 million. "To be fair, the 2022 auto spending totals are also being compared to high numbers in 2021."

Employment continues to impress, with Ingham estimating 4,500 jobs were added to the Waco economy over the past 12 months, reaching 130,300 on area payrolls. But he warned that month-to-month employment growth has stalled the last three months.

Waco issued building permits valued at $138 million in September, the largest a $115 million permit to build a new Waco High School. Ingham described as "remarkable" the $417 million in nonresidential permits Waco issued during the third quarter, the second-best quarter on record.

"The greater Waco area economy remains an economy in expansion through the end of the third quarter. And it is likely to remain that way through the end of the year and hopefully beyond," Ingham wrote. "But we must continue to monitor the risk of a national (or global) recession, or even simply slowing economic activity, which would typically have implications to the Texas economy and to that of Texas metro areas."