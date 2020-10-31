Waco Industrial Foundation annexations no harbinger of new business this time

Annexation of land in Waco's extraterritorial jurisdiction often means a new industrial operation is bound for Central Texas, but an industry recruiter with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce said a revised policy has changed that scenario.
The Waco Plan Commission last week approved annexing three pieces of land belonging to the Waco Industrial Foundation in Waco's ETJ. The commission's vote will be forwarded to the City Council for final approval.
But the approaching annexations do not mean what they once did, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Waco Chamber.
"Sorry to disappoint," Collins said. "The industrial foundation historically has had a gentleman's agreement with the city that if a client buys foundation-owned land outside the Waco city limits, Waco would annex the property."
Having that agreement in place made the process quicker than it otherwise might have been, assuring clients visiting the Waco area with the idea of building a new plant or otherwise interested in economic development that city services were on the way.
But Collins, who works closely with the Waco Industrial Foundation and serves as its spokesperson, said everyone involved had a better idea.
"To speed up the process even further, and to more quickly respond, we thought it better to annex all (Waco Industrial Foundation-owned) land within Waco's ETJ but outside the city limits. This would clean up the process," Collins said.
She said the previous policy did not hamper efforts to recruit industry.
"But we wanted to make sure that prospects placing a priority on speed to the market were well served," she said. "We felt this was another step we could take in the right direction, so projects can be delivered quickly."
The properties most recently considered by the Waco Plan Commission include a 62.46-acre tract near U.S. Highway 84 and Aviation Parkway. It belongs to the Waco Industrial Foundation and is in Waco's ETJ.
A plan for extending city services to the site appears in a legal notice published in Saturday's Tribune-Herald. It addresses police and fire protection, solid waste collection, water and wastewater service, street lights, traffic control, environmental services, park maintenance and voting services.
The land has been designated for light industrial use.
The 62 acre parcel is in a larger foundation-owned tract of more than 1,000 acres.
Also approved for annexation were lots clustered near Wycon Drive, Bagby Avenue and Texas Central Parkway in the city's industrial park.
A legal notice also addresses extension of city services to the area.
Amazon recently announced it would place a fulfillment center on 93 acres along Exchange Parkway it bought from the Waco Industrial Foundation.
The city of Waco had earlier annexed the site.
"That project coincidentally came along at the same time we were working through this," Collins said, referring to Amazon's land acquisition during the city of Waco's annexation surge involving Waco Industrial Foundation land.
