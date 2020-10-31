Waco Industrial Foundation annexations no harbinger of new business this time

Annexation of land in Waco's extraterritorial jurisdiction often means a new industrial operation is bound for Central Texas, but an industry recruiter with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce said a revised policy has changed that scenario.

The Waco Plan Commission last week approved annexing three pieces of land belonging to the Waco Industrial Foundation in Waco's ETJ. The commission's vote will be forwarded to the City Council for final approval.

But the approaching annexations do not mean what they once did, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Waco Chamber.

"Sorry to disappoint," Collins said. "The industrial foundation historically has had a gentleman's agreement with the city that if a client buys foundation-owned land outside the Waco city limits, Waco would annex the property."

Having that agreement in place made the process quicker than it otherwise might have been, assuring clients visiting the Waco area with the idea of building a new plant or otherwise interested in economic development that city services were on the way.

But Collins, who works closely with the Waco Industrial Foundation and serves as its spokesperson, said everyone involved had a better idea.