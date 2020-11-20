Waco jobless rate continues to fall, though rising COVID-19 cases threaten progress

People are finding jobs in Waco, enough that the unemployment rate dropped almost a percentage point, to 5.4% last month, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

But economists with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas warn that the state’s continuing recovery may screech to a halt through the end of the year, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations mount and residents, wary of being infected, become more cautious about venturing out.

Figures released Friday show an estimated 600 people were added to local employment rolls between September and October. The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties, had the seventh-lowest jobless rate among the 25 largest MSAs in Texas last month.

Its rate also was below those of Texas, 6.7%, and the United States, 6.6%, according to the workforce commission’s non-seasonally-adjusted tally.

“Hiring is taking place,” said David Davis, who oversees operations at Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas.

The Workforce Solutions office on New Road normally welcomes job seekers to use its resources. COVID-19 has altered that approach, with employment searches now taking place remotely, Davis said.