Waco leaders eye capacity to meet Amazon center's workforce needs, with more industrial prospects in pipeline

So the economic reality Amazon will face in Waco remains to be seen.

"There was a pretty popular movie with the line, 'If you build it, they will come,' and that's really what I believe," said Bill Clifton, who represents the Waco Industrial Foundation when prospects, including Amazon, pursue incentives to build or expand in the Waco area. Amazon struck a deal with the industrial foundation on 93 acres along Exchange Parkway, with the emerging structure's steel framing visible from Bagby Avenue.

"We may not have a thousand folks ready to go to work next week," Clifton said, knowing Amazon has not imposed such a timetable.

Amazon intends to "ramp up" employment over two years, said Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's industry recruiter.

"That allows us more time to absorb the fulfillment center into the market," Collins said.

Amazon has its own training program, and its new hires will not have to know all the answers from day one.