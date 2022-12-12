Waco mall-to-mall project ahead of schedule; frontage road bridges to open soon

Amy Hunter-Roberts, who owns Jeff Hunter Toyota, hopes a holiday promise made by the Texas Department of Transportation does not become a lump of coal.

The $55 million expansion of Loop 340, now half complete, has made her dealership entrance appear otherworldly, but TxDOT has promised relief as early as Dec. 25.

"I know it looks awful," said Hunter-Roberts, describing the temporary mess progress can produce. "But I know they are working their tail off to get it done. The section in front of our building is supposed to be complete sometime between Christmas Day and the second week of January."

Contractor Webber LLC is ahead of schedule on the "mall-to-mall" project, which will create continuous frontage roads, add U-turn bridges and reconfigure entrance and exit ramps.

The 3.5-mile work zone stretches from Richland Mall on Highway 84 to Central Texas Marketplace on Bagby Avenue.

In an email in response to the Tribune-Herald, TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said the mall-to-mall project "is scheduled to be substantially complete by the end of 2023."

"Currently, TxDOT's contractor is wrapping up work on the newly constructed frontage road bridges over the railroad near Beverly Drive," he said. "In the coming weeks, mainlane traffic will be switched onto the frontage road and new bridges.

"This will allow the contractor to begin work reconstructing the State Highway 6 (North Loop 340) main lanes and bridges from Imperial Drive to Exchange Parkway."

The current timeline with a late 2023 endpoint is more aggressive than the original plan, which had an early 2024 deadline.

The construction site cuts a swath through Waco's Motor Mile, so named because dealerships such as Jeff Hunter Toyota line it.

It also serves heavy traffic generators such as the new Amazon fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, and the Owens-Illinois glass plant on Beverly Drive, which ships and receives deliveries by 18-wheeler and Union Pacific rail car.

Rerouting big rigs away from the congestion and closings associated with the mall-to-mall project has become commonplace at O-I. Meanwhile, the U-turns near Beverly Drive and the Union Pacific railroad tracks have been closed for months.

"TxDOT has been good about leaving an easy entrance for our customers, but we have had to up our signage game," Hunter-Roberts said. "We are having to redirect transport trucks, and TxDOT has asked that we close early a few days so they can get to their night work. We haven't actually lost business, we've just learned how to do business in a different way."

Those adjustments include taking deposits and coordinating the delivery of vehicles to the dealership in a timely fashion, Hunter-Roberts said.

Asked if her dealership has been promised compensation for time and trouble, Hunter-Roberts said she intends to meet with the parties involved when the project has ended. She believes "they want to sit down and make things right, do their part to put things back as they were."

Mukesh Kumar, who directs the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, said TxDOT provides regular updates to board members. He said no problems have arisen, and Webber LLC appears to be in position to qualify for bonuses up to $750,000 for meeting or beating deadlines.

Hunter-Roberts said her dealership may enjoy some measure of relief within weeks, but added that motorists traveling busy Loop 340 will face disruptions and delays for months, maybe even another year.

"I certainly know this is not making things easier, especially during the Christmas holiday," she said. "Every business on this thoroughfare is affected."