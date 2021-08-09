Waco 'MegaFactory' will build modular homes near Amazon center

A California-based company involved in building energy-efficient and "smart" modular homes is building a factory on Exchange Parkway, near the new Amazon fulfillment center that is nearing completion.
S2A Modular says on its website that a S2A Texas MegaFactory will arise at 1619 Exchange Parkway, with production beginning there in 2022. The site outlines the company's prospects for rapid expansion, including the construction of 35 such factories in three to five years.
The website indicates that a factory now is being built in Patterson, California, and that the next phase will include factories in Waco, Jacksonville, Florida, and Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
The local Associated General Contractors of America office confirmed that Waco on June 30 issued a building permit for site grading at 1619 Exchange Parkway, work related to construction of an S2A MegaFactory. A visit to site Monday showed that walls were already going up.
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged that her industry recruitment team pursued the company, which bought 30 acres in Texas Central Park.
She said a public announcement of the project is expected this week, and she would prefer to let the company answer questions about the facility size and employment.
"They make a different type of housing product, different from other manufactured housing, which is easy to see if you look at their website," said Collins. "Companies such as Clayton and Jessup make great homes, but this company specializes in foundation-based homes. Walls and other major components are constructed off-site, at a production facility, and taken to the homesite. This speeds up the traditional process."
The S2A website shows homes available in various sizes and prices.
Amazon's presence certainly complements efforts to bring more industry to Waco's industrial parks, but Collins said this prospect may have come regardless. Amazon reportedly has finished 90% of its new robotics fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, which will employ about 1,000 people making at least $15 an hour. The multi-story structure with a 700,000-square-foot footprint will ship small items such as books, toys and electronics.
"There are certainly companies that look to Amazon and where it locates as an indicator of where they could be successful," said Collins. "But I think this prospect was more interested in proximity to its customer base."
Collins said no incentive package has been approved for the prospect.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said no Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. funding has been approved for a company fitting this description. Waco and McLennan County jointly contribute to a fund used to sweeten deals pending before local industry recruiters.
Waco businessman Bill Clifton, who represents the Waco Industrial Foundation on the board that recommends incentives, said the company in question "does not have a long track record, but does have ambitious plans."
Plans call for factories in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, New York City and Boston. Northern California and Southwest Florida will get regional facilities.
Waco commercial real estate agent Gregg Glime did not comment specifically about S2A, but did offer a perspective on economic development.
"We do currently have about 180,000 square feet of speculative industrial space under construction directly across from Amazon," said Glime. "I am working on nearly 500,000 square feet of additional speculative industrial space in the market. While Amazon's entry is certainly making a significant impact, they aren't the drawing power for the activity we are seeing with the new industry coming to town. What Waco has to offer is the drawing power.
"We are strategically located in Texas. We're on I-35. Our workforce is performing well. Our city leadership is fantastic. We have multiple colleges graduating great workforce talent. These are all examples of what I'm consistently hear from new companies entering the market."
A trade journal, Builder Magazine, includes a profile of S2A Modular and its president, John Rowland. It says the first phase of MegaFactory will have the capacity to manufacture about 1,000 homes annually, with initial products including the Model A home, starting at $129 per square foot, and the GreenLuxHome, starting at $169 per square foot."
"Once your home actually gets on the production floor and started, from start to finish, it's a 10-day process," said Rowland in the article. "Every two hours the buzzer goes off and the line moves. That means every two hours we have a finished product coming off the line, ready to deliver. It's very efficient."
The article says building a factory requires about six months.