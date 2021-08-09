Waco 'MegaFactory' will build modular homes near Amazon center

"They make a different type of housing product, different from other manufactured housing, which is easy to see if you look at their website," said Collins. "Companies such as Clayton and Jessup make great homes, but this company specializes in foundation-based homes. Walls and other major components are constructed off-site, at a production facility, and taken to the homesite. This speeds up the traditional process."

The S2A website shows homes available in various sizes and prices.

Amazon's presence certainly complements efforts to bring more industry to Waco's industrial parks, but Collins said this prospect may have come regardless. Amazon reportedly has finished 90% of its new robotics fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, which will employ about 1,000 people making at least $15 an hour. The multi-story structure with a 700,000-square-foot footprint will ship small items such as books, toys and electronics.

"There are certainly companies that look to Amazon and where it locates as an indicator of where they could be successful," said Collins. "But I think this prospect was more interested in proximity to its customer base."

Collins said no incentive package has been approved for the prospect.