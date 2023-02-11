If packaging's future comes down to paper versus plastic, a Georgia company is betting on the former. Graphic Packaging International is betting $1 billion its hunch is right, with Waco its hole card.

"I thought we might put four plants together someday that would be worth $1 billion. Now we have one," McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said three days after the news broke. "I continue to be excited about it. We've been working on this a good while, hot and heavy the last several months."

Felton, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford, Mayor Dillon Meek and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce industry recruiter Kris Collins said the yearlong wait was worth it. Graphic Packaging will spring for a 640,000-square-foot recycling and production plant in Waco, where it will convert cardboard and other paper products to coated recycled paperboard. Its client list features a who's who of corporate America, including Coca-Cola, General Mills, Anheuser-Busch and Procter & Gamble.

Waco's operation will be a twin to a plant already operating in Kalamazoo, Michigan, about 1,000 miles away. Protocol and processes learned there will travel to Waco. Not your grandparents' mill, and hardly run of the mill, the Waco plant will rely on 230 employees to produce thin paperboard from corrugated boxes. The company will run a drum pulper capable of processing up to 15 million paper cups daily, President and CEO Michael Doss said in an earnings call with investors Tuesday.

With this increased recycling capacity, the company has "launched teams to engage with our customers and recycling partners to increase the collection rate of paper cups," Doss said.

The Waco mill's location in the Texas triangle formed by Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston, and with paper cups possibly arriving by the truckload, Waco should acquire fodder galore to craft a finished product. The plant also will be able to process waste generated at the company's facilities that make paper from newly harvested fiber sources. Much of that waste now is shipped overseas to be processed, Doss said.

"We are estimating around 200,000 tons of side rolls and waste will be processed at the Waco mill versus purchasing external secondary fiber as we do today," he said, discussing the process that involves soaking bales of recycled cardboard in a water-and-starch concoction, removing impurities, and baking the mix into paperboard sheets.

Turner Hobby, who manages Sunbright Recycling in Waco, said he cannot wait to talk shop with Graphic Packing representatives. He collects 150 to 200 tons of material daily from businesses, with about 75% cardboard. He ships bails to mills on the East and West coasts, and in Louisiana.

"Yeah, I would love to sell it to someone in Waco," said Hobby, who estimated he could save a bundle on transportation costs. "This is exciting news for us. It creates more recycling opportunities for all Central Texas."

Demand for corrugated paper, or cardboard, has fallen dramatically the past year. Hobby said last summer he could buy cardboard at the going rate of $35 per ton, then sell it for $175 a ton. Now he is paying $20 to $30 a ton, selling it for upward of $60 a ton. He said he is banking on a price recovery.

"We like being able to help large companies make money off recycling, but demand decreased and prices fell domestically and overseas," Hobby said. "I wouldn't say it was due to COVID. I'm not going to directly link it to the pandemic. It's something that happens with commodities in the market."

But the Wall Street Journal, in its reporting on Waco landing Graphic's billion-dollar plant, said prices for containerboard fell following the pandemic, as some Americans weaned themselves from online purchases. Prices for paperboard, however, held their own.

Doss told the Wall Street Journal companies must meet public demand for sustainability in the products and packaging consumers use.

The newspaper reported that once the Waco plant opens, the company will shutter three smaller mills in Iowa, Ohio and Quebec, "where production costs are much higher than in Kalamazoo and what is expected in Waco."

Graphic Packaging's announcement created a buzz in Waco that may spur interest in recycling, said Kody Petillo, the city's director of solid waste services. The city collects 300 tons of recyclable plastic and cardboard monthly through curbside service and the Cobbs Recycling Center.

Much of what it collects it delivers to Sunbright Recycling.

"There's a lot of activity at Cobbs Drive, about 30,000 people a year," Petillo said. "We have an opportunity to take advantage of the latest attention, the headlines about a company making a $1 billion investment in our community. We need to get information out there while its fresh on everybody's mind."

Trade magazines trumpeted Graphic Packaging's announcement, placing its investment in perspective. A recyclingtoday.com report on the Waco plant lists other projects "recently completed, underway or planned," including Green Bay Packaging's mill in Wisconsin, with a 685,000-ton-per-year capacity; Domtar's mill conversion in Tennessee to produce 600,000 tons annually of packaging-grade product; and Pratt Industries' creation of a 500,000-ton-capacity mill in Kentucky.

Felton said the industrial park where Graphic Packaging will set down roots on 120 acres may see more action in the foreseeable future.

"A nearby tract of a similar size … I think we're pretty close to something there," Felton said. "It's a great piece of property."

Real estate agent Brandon Davis is marketing acreage near Gateway Boulevard on property businessman David Mercer owns. Mercer will extend Gateway Boulevard from Bagby Avenue to Interstate 35. Graphic Packaging will build on Gateway Boulevard, though on the other side of Bagby, closer to Texas Central Parkway.

"The new development obviously helps," Davis said in an email. "The Gateway Boulevard extension is a great location, but now it's ideal, considering the announcement. With new industry comes new support services, and we have just the place for them.

"The city has done a great job attracting new business to Waco, and this announcement is just the latest example."