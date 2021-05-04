Waco restaurants generally embracing alcohol-to-go bill on way to becoming law

The Texas House previously approved the bill, which Gov. Abbott has said he will sign into law, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission website.

"Making tools for alcohol to go permanent will accelerate the industry's recovery, supporting thousands of jobs and small businesses along the way," State Sen. Kelly Hancock, a Republican from North Richland Hills, told the Texas Tribune. "Once this provision was placed in through the pandemic, we saw restaurants that were closed down open back up."

Calvin Leslie, an operating partner at P.F. Chang's in Waco, said the restaurant "has sold our fair share of liquor drinks, wine and beer" to customers placing orders for delivery or pick-up. He said COVID-19 has roiled the industry, and to-go orders easily account for half P.F. Chang's business volume locally.

"I think alcohol to go is a great option, allows us to serve our guests in a manner comparable to what they would experience inside," Leslie said.

He said P.F. Chang's sends alcohol on the road in self-sealed containers, "similar to milk jugs," festooned with labels identifying the contents. He said its most popular drink, going or staying, is the agave margarita.