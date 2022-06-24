Waco Simply Mac customer left demanding answers had preview of larger complaints

Sharlene Reyes got her laptop computer back from Waco's Simply Mac location, but not every customer shares in her good fortune.

Reyes' saga started back in late April and was apparently kicked off by the business running afoul of its landlord in Waco, and a preview of larger issues to come. More recently, the service provider for Apple products abruptly closed its doors nationwide, affecting more than 50 locations while leaving customers in a lurch and demanding answers from someone.

Reyes said she visited the Simply Mac at Second Street and Mary Avenue downtown for repairs to her laptop's audio component. She said her laptop was being held hostage as Simply Mac's financial status became untenable.

"Came to pick up my laptop. Landlord shut down this place for failure to pay rent. Simply Mac corporate and the leasing office isn't answering phones," Reyes wrote in a Yelp review April 30. "Waco PD said this is a private matter and advised to send a certified letter to business indicating that business has my personal property and if after ten days of their receipt of letter I can file a stolen goods report with Waco PD."

Reyes said she viewed and photographed the landlord's posting on the door. The landlord, Turner Brothers Commercial, did not return calls seeking comment.

Pursuing a solution, Reyes said she called every Simply Mac phone number she could find, only to be shuffled off to voicemail each time.

"I contacted Apple to see what they could do on my behalf. After all Simply Mac proudly says it is an Apple Premium Partner," Reyes said.

She confirmed getting the Waco Police Department involved, saying in an interview with the Tribune-Herald officers told her the situation could escalate to theft.

After venting online, Reyes said she called the local shop again. She was relieved to hear a voice on the line saying her laptop could be retrieved. She arrived "with steam coming out of my ears," and was told her $150 diagnostic fee would be refunded, but payment would be required if more diagnostic work were performed and if the shop ordered a speaker for her laptop.

"It was nice on his part to offer something, but it wasn't quite enough to sway me to take down what I put online. I told him I'm not coming back," Reyes said. "That's not the experience I expect or demand from a company."

The store remains closed, and calls this week were not answered.

Jessica Thomas, who manages Billy Bob's Burgers Bar & Grill next door, said at least 10 people have visited the restaurant in search of answers. She and her staff take their names and contact numbers and agree to pass along the information if they see authorized people who enter Simply Mac.

Facebook posts related to Simply Mac's closing are plentiful.

"Does anyone know how to file suit? Check on status? I just want my computer back!!!" wrote one disgruntled customer. One signee complained Simply Mac is not answering its phone. Another said its website is under construction.

Said one person seeking answers, "I dropped off 10 Macbooks on Thursday for my work to be serviced and now I am finding out they are permanently closed. I need someone to call me ASAP."

One commenter sounded an encouraging note, saying Apple assured it had launched an investigation and would rectify the problem. Another wrote Apple's customer relations department kindly took down his complaint, secured personal information and promised a response.

In a letter to employees dated June 9, Simply Inc. CEO Rein Voigt said, "I am saddened I must deliver to you the bad news that today we are forced (to) shut down our business and terminate all employees effective immediately in anticipation of filing for protection under Chapter 7 of the United States Bankruptcy Code."

He goes on to say that since acquiring the company from GameStop in 2019, Simply Mac "worked hard as a team to grow our company to be North America's preeminent Apple Partner and provide our customers with transformational experiences that drive long-term loyalty."

"However, we could not have possibly foreseen that on December 12, 2019, in Wuhan, China, a world-wide pandemic would start and ultimately cause us to layoff half our workforce and close many of our stores," Voigt said.

He said Simply Mac survived for a time with help from $5.1 million in (Payroll Protection Program) loans from the federal government during the pandemic. But the company's financial performance never met expectations, and the 2021 holiday season was a disappointment due to "funding constraints."

