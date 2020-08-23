Waco, statewide sales taxes going strong despite pandemic

“Retail sales are starting the third quarter on a solid footing considering the nosedive we saw this spring, but we have to remember that there’s uncertainty about economic policy and that the resurgence of the virus is putting pressure on the fledgling recovery,” federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz wrote.

June retail sales were up a seasonally adjusted 8.4% from May, while those in July were up a seasonally adjusted 1.2% from June, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report.

Walmart reported its online sales have almost doubled during the pandemic, increasing 97%. Walmart’s overall sales during the most recent quarter were up 10%, the New York Post reported.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that states could force out-of-state retailers to collect state and local sales taxes from their residents. The Texas Legislature acted last year to corral that additional source of revenue.

With some exceptions, retailers could choose to charge the actual combined state and local rates, which in Waco is 8.25%, or a flat rate of 8%. The Texas Comptroller’s Office estimated that making online sales subject to taxation would put an extra $500 million annually in state coffers.

