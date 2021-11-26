Waco stores see solid Black Friday

They sat in the darkness and a few shivered. It was two hours before Waco’s Target store would open, but the line outside was forming. At 7 a.m., gift lists in hand or on their mind, 130 souls entered the Black Friday zone.

It seemed like old times, before online shopping, curbside pick-up, COVID-19 and sales that began days or even weeks before what once was the unofficial but truly official first day of the holiday shopping season. Crowds were ready to rumble. Richland Mall’s parking lot looked full, like seconds and thirds of turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie. By midmorning, bargain bins at Kohl’s had that picked-over look. Walmart was, well, Walmart. It did not become the powerhouse retailer it is by having an off-Black Friday, or any Friday.

The National Retail Federation predicted 158 million people would shop online or in person over Thanksgiving weekend, Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, about 2 million more than last year but still below the pre-pandemic 165 million in 2019.

It appeared Waco shoppers got the memo. Even smaller shops were reporting successful Black Friday turnouts as daylight gave way to darkness.