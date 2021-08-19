Waco tourism groups pledge $157,000 to keep TAPPS championships in town

Waco tourism groups have pledged $157,000 to ensure athletes attending many private schools around Texas play their championship games here for at least three more years and maybe longer.
The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools already holds 19 state championships and nine other gatherings in Waco each year, but now the relationship between TAPPS and the community is cozier. The newly minted Waco Tourism Public Improvement District will give TAPPS $107,000, while the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau has pledged $50,000.
There could be more where that came from, as city and lodging leaders seek to reward TAPPS for bringing thousands of kids, coaches and family members to Waco each year. They said they also hope to keep TAPPS away from other Texas communities that show interest daily in TAPPS' activities.
So far, Waco has been able to keep competitors at arm's length.
TAPPS Executive Director Bryan Bunselmeyer said during a press conference Thursday at the Waco Convention Center that TAPPS will hold state championships in athletics and fine arts here for the 2021-23 school years.
Bunselmeyer said in a press release that Waco represents an attractive option because of its central location in the state and the support provided by "area venues, athletic directors, venue managers, hoteliers and restaurants alike." He also said local volunteers who make event planning easier every year.
"We will not take TAPPS for granted," said Carla Pendergraft, who promotes the Waco Convention Center to planners statewide and beyond. "We will work at keeping them in Waco as others work hard at getting them."
The TAPPS press release says Waco already hosts more than 75% of TAPPS' championship events.
The organization hopes to bring the community even more business, Bunselmeyer said in an interview. He said Waco is not equipped to host aquatic events in which TAPPS teams participate.
A TAPPS calendar of events shows Waco hosting match play golf, team tennis, fall band, cross country, volleyball, six-man football and 11-man football during October, November and December. Dance and basketball come to Waco in January and March, while April brings competition in robotics, academics, art, vocal music, tennis, golf and track-and-field. Summertime marks the arrival of 7-on-7 and 6-on-6 football and a "Spikedown" tournament.
Bunselmeyer said TAPPS hopes to include more "bells and whistles" in its championship events, which might generate even more interest and larger attendance to the benefit of hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions.
TAPPS generates more hotel room nights annually than any other group, said Justin Edwards, area general manager for the Waco Hilton and the Courtyard by Marriott Waco, and chair of the TPID board. He said it makes sense TAPPS would receive the first grant awarded under the Waco Tourism Public Improvement District program.
"They are a great organization, and they consistently bring a great group of students, well-behaved," Edwards said. "Each time they host an event, they have to pay facility rentals and staffers. These grants will help in covering those expenses. This is a fantastic group, and frankly what we've done is long overdue. Nowadays, with the Public Improvement District program, things are so competitive. Everyone is throwing (incentives) at them."
Edwards said the group strives for a seven-to-one return on investment, meaning the $107,000 grant from hoteliers making up the TPID should produce nearly $750,000 in economic benefit.
"The Waco TPID was created specifically to support groups like TAPPS and to bring new events and economic impact to Waco," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said in the press release. "We are proud to welcome TAPPS athletes, participants, and their friends and families to Waco for years to come."
The Waco City Council in November 2018 passed a resolution supporting creation of Waco's TPID, and following Texas Legislature approval, passed a resolution in March last year setting terms of assessment. Hotels in the city limits with more than 75 rooms pay a 2% fee on occupied rooms. A board comprised of hoteliers chooses projects to fund. Pendergraft said the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau administers the program.
She said hotels with fewer than 75 rooms may participate if they wish.