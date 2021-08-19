Waco tourism groups pledge $157,000 to keep TAPPS championships in town

Waco tourism groups have pledged $157,000 to ensure athletes attending many private schools around Texas play their championship games here for at least three more years and maybe longer.

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools already holds 19 state championships and nine other gatherings in Waco each year, but now the relationship between TAPPS and the community is cozier. The newly minted Waco Tourism Public Improvement District will give TAPPS $107,000, while the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau has pledged $50,000.

There could be more where that came from, as city and lodging leaders seek to reward TAPPS for bringing thousands of kids, coaches and family members to Waco each year. They said they also hope to keep TAPPS away from other Texas communities that show interest daily in TAPPS' activities.

So far, Waco has been able to keep competitors at arm's length.

TAPPS Executive Director Bryan Bunselmeyer said during a press conference Thursday at the Waco Convention Center that TAPPS will hold state championships in athletics and fine arts here for the 2021-23 school years.