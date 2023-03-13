Spring has sprung in Texas. Last week was simply the opening act, with attractions such as Cameron Park Zoo and the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum reporting encouraging numbers.

But some might say March 13-17 is the big enchilada, when the world outside Waco seeks diversions.

School districts in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston officially pause for spring break this week, as do the University of Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and the University of Houston, to name just a few.

Waco-area school districts and Baylor University operated counter to the prevailing schedule, cutting students loose last week.

Dan Quandt, Waco's director of conventions and tourism, said the more the merrier when his business counts spring breaks.

"As a veteran of marketing 12 spring breaks on South Padre Island, I can tell you spreading the wealth is good," Quandt said in an email response.

Spring at the Silos, Chip and Joanna Gaines' annual downtown celebration, will conclude its two-weekend run this Friday and Saturday, bringing tourists and locals to Sixth Street and Webster Avenue.

Other attractions in or near that neighborhood include Hey Sugar Candy Store, The Findery furniture and antique emporium, and the Backyard Bar, Stage and Grill.

Enchanting Texas, an online travel site, says Waco "is one of the most underrated family spring break ideas in Texas ... It's a fun town, full of quaint restaurants, cafes, and shops to explore for an afternoon."

The site touts the Dr Pepper Museum, Cameron Park Zoo and Waco Mammoth National Monument with descriptions and photos.

"We're expecting a good year," said Duane Hills, deputy director of Cameron Park Zoo. He said 6,031 people visited the zoo on March 4, when the zoo began its extended spring break that ends Sunday.

That compares favorably with the 4,737 who walked on the wild side to launch spring break last year.

"Anecdotally, talking with visitors, I've found that many are from other parts of the state. Abilene immediately comes to mind," said Hills. "We do take ZIP codes to figure out where our guests are coming from."

Christine Rothenbush, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum marketing and development specialist, called Saturday's attendance numbers "fabulous." She estimated that programs the museum hosted at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. attracted 400 people between them. Texas Ranger Kenneth Shields, a crisis negotiation expert, spoke at both sessions, Rothenbush said.

"We asked for a show of hands, and quite a few were from outside Texas," Rothenbush said. Shields' talk was included in the admission price.

Slow Rise on the Brazos, a riverfront pizzeria across from Cameron Park, has seen "a ton more kids under 16 than usual," said training manager Zeke Wilson, commenting Monday on turnout so far during spring break.

"Probably two of 10 live outside Waco and say they've never been here before," he said. "It's usually super busy around this time, but today is slow. Probably everybody is going back to school, returning to normal life."

Justin Edwards, area manager for the Waco Hilton and Courtyard by Marriott properties downtown, was awaiting a surge in room bookings.

"Honestly," he said, "we haven't noticed many spring breakers as of yet."