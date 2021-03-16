Waco unemployment rate rises, but job-creating projects on the way

Then there is the entertainment venue taking shape between the Interstate 35 frontage road and New Road. Cinemark Holdings, Topgolf Entertainment Group and Main Event have confirmed "the largest entertainment and dining district situated between north Austin and south Fort Worth," according to a press release issued Monday by Houston-based NewQuest Properties.

"The first high-caliber leisure space to come on line will be Topgolf, which swings open in the spring," the press release states. "The 14-screen Cinemark is planning a summer opening and Main Event will debut in Q1 2022. The trio of Texas-bred national brands will be visible from the interstate."

Main Event confirmed it will hire between 150 and 200 people.

"We will begin to see year-over-year changes on a monthly basis beginning in March in some areas and especially April, as that was the low point in the pandemic jobs situation," economist Ray Perryman said by email. "January and February of 2020 were relatively strong months, and most of Texas will not see employment totals return to those levels until late 2021 or early 2022."

Perryman discounted the significance of rising jobless rates in January.