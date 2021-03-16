Waco unemployment rate rises, but job-creating projects on the way

Waco has recovered all but about 700 of the 11,000 jobs it lost when COVID-19 reared its ugly head last spring, according to recent economic reports.
With stores, tourist attractions, restaurants and factories closing or limiting occupancy, Waco and its environs shed more than 11,000 jobs last year, mostly during March and April, said economist Karr Ingham, who prepares a local snapshot called the Greater Waco Economic Index.
But Waco steadily reversed the trend, according to revised and seasonally adjusted data from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
An estimated 123,100 people held jobs in January, on a seasonally adjusted basis, in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties. That represents a 700-person year-over-year decline, according to workforce commission data.
Figures also show the MSA created 500 jobs between December and January.
Business plans announced for Central Texas into next year may add 1,500 jobs in the area.
The state reported Friday that unemployment locally rose from 5.6% to 6.1% between December and January. That data, not seasonally adjusted, shows jobless rates increased in all 25 metropolitan areas statewide.
At 6.1%, Waco's rate is the seventh-lowest among 25 MSAs. Amarillo's rate of 4.9% is the lowest, while McAllen-Edinburg-Mission's 11.9% is the highest. Among Texas' largest metro areas, Austin-Round Rock hit 5.4%, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, 6.5%, San Antonio-New Braunfels, 6.6%, and Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, 8.3%, according to the workforce commission.
Waco continues to make progress in its fight against COVID-19-induced doldrums, said Kris Collins, senior vice president of economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Waco's unemployment rate compares favorably with Texas' 7.3% and the United States' 6.8%, she said. Other data points also amount to good signs for Waco.
"Look at civilian labor force," Collins said. "The state had a 1.5% reduction year over year, while we were at 1.4% growth."
The Waco MSA's civilian labor force stood at 126,500 in January last year, while hitting 129,000 this January, according to the Texas Workforce Commission's non-adjusted data.
A growing civilian labor force, a count that reflects both the employed and the jobless who are actively seeking jobs, suggests job seekers see opportunity in Waco.
"With the (industrial) projects announced last year, we've tallied up 1,500 new jobs entering the market over the next 18 months," Collins said.
That would include the multi-level Amazon fulfillment center under construction on Exchange Parkway that will employ a thousand people making at least $15 an hour. Hello Bello, meanwhile, will hire 145 for a diaper-making and distribution facility. Envases intends to employ about 120 people at its planned aluminum can plant in Waco.
A new Laminate Technologies facility will employ about 40 people. Germany-based Uzin Utz is hiring to make grout and flooring adhesives.
Then there is the entertainment venue taking shape between the Interstate 35 frontage road and New Road. Cinemark Holdings, Topgolf Entertainment Group and Main Event have confirmed "the largest entertainment and dining district situated between north Austin and south Fort Worth," according to a press release issued Monday by Houston-based NewQuest Properties.
"The first high-caliber leisure space to come on line will be Topgolf, which swings open in the spring," the press release states. "The 14-screen Cinemark is planning a summer opening and Main Event will debut in Q1 2022. The trio of Texas-bred national brands will be visible from the interstate."
Main Event confirmed it will hire between 150 and 200 people.
"We will begin to see year-over-year changes on a monthly basis beginning in March in some areas and especially April, as that was the low point in the pandemic jobs situation," economist Ray Perryman said by email. "January and February of 2020 were relatively strong months, and most of Texas will not see employment totals return to those levels until late 2021 or early 2022."
Perryman discounted the significance of rising jobless rates in January.
"Although there was some slowing nationally in December and January, most of the increase in rates was just the transition from the Christmas and some weather issues, which may also affect February numbers … The stimulus package will help with job creation going forward, but the biggest effects will occur as the widespread vaccinations and improved therapeutics allow us to return to a more typical pattern of working and living our daily lives," Perryman wrote.