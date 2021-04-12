Waco Ventures raises $18 million to bring Waco-born tech to the world

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That pipeline needs funding to keep flowing. Waco Ventures' managing partner Allen Page said his organization tries to fill that role.

Page, who practiced law in Austin, formed a venture capital firm for clients wanting a ground-floor introduction to high-tech companies. News about BRIC intrigued him, so he recruited an executive team to join him in his quest to link investors with would-be tech entrepreneurs. The team maintains an office at Startup Waco, 605 Austin Ave., and so far has raised $18 million.

"We can be flexible with the people we approach," said Page. "If someone requires a few million, we might approach a few high-net-worth individuals, private equity groups, and aggregate them together."

He said investors come from all over the United States, but most are from Texas, "and like the excitement of being part of something new."

Page said Waco Ventures deals almost exclusively with startups originating at the BRIC but would welcome the chance to expand its sphere of influence.

Buchs said most universities find commercializing research a challenge beyond their core competency. Some have "broken the code," namely Stanford University, Georgia Tech University, the University of Wisconsin and Purdue University, he said, but most have a vehicle outside the university.