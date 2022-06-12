Waco's Amazon facility filling office positions, among many fulfillment centers delayed

Packages are not leaving Waco's new Amazon fulfillment center, but employees staffing offices in the $200 million facility may soon report for work.

Waco is among several cities nationally, including Austin and San Antonio, where Amazon has pushed back scheduled openings. After online sales skyrocketed during COVID-19 lockdowns, the Seattle-based e-commerce has found it overbuilt capacity in its fulfillment and transportation network, a company official said during a recent earnings report to investors. It lost $3.8 billion during the first quarter, its first such financial stumble in seven years.

Amazon in October 2020 held a press conference in the Waco Convention Center to announce it would build on Exchange Parkway a facility where robots and people would work side-by-side. The consensus among company officials was that operations would begin in 2021.

The building remains inactive, though promising signs are emerging. Barriers to trucks entering and leaving the Bagby Avenue entrance have come down. Amazon has secured a temporary certificate of occupancy for its office space but not for areas where employees will process deliveries, said Bobby Horner, spokesperson for Waco's inspection services department.

Amazon announced it would hire at least 1,000 people for its Waco center, paying them no less than $15 an hour, plus benefits. Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas told the Tribune-Herald last year that Amazon representatives had attended job fairs and other events aimed at job creation and recruitment. Amazon's hiring status remains uncertain, though Kris Collins, executive vice president at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said Amazon had taken steps to fill management positions.

Horner said he understands Amazon will start at the top of its 700,000-square-foot building and work its way down, pursuing temporary certificates of occupancy for each floor separately. Eventually, Amazon will receive a certificate of occupancy for the entire building, Horner said.

He said it is his understanding the center is finished, except for energy outlets on each floor to power conveying equipment.

Amazon said it remains committed to operations in Waco.

"We look forward to launching our new facility in Waco, providing many great jobs in the area, with a starting wage of at least $15 an hour and comprehensive benefits from day one," spokesperson Daniel Martin said via email. "It's common for us to adjust launch timetables based on capacity needs across the network. We currently anticipate launching the facility later this year and will provide an update on our hiring and launch timing."

Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber's industry recruiter, referred comment to Amazon, but did speculate on what is causing the delay.

"As you can imagine, the company utilizes some very sophisticated equipment in its operations and like many other businesses, access to specialized equipment and components has become more challenging in the last 24 months," she said by email.

Waco is not the only community waiting for Amazon to deliver.

A fulfillment center scheduled to open this year in Davenport, Iowa, has seen its opening pushed back to 2024, according to the Quad-City Times newspaper.

The newspaper quoted Amazon Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky to the effect facility overbuilding contributed to the disappointing performance.

In November 2020, just a month after its Waco announcement, Amazon told officials in Canton, Mississippi, it would build a 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Madison County, The Clarion-Ledger newspaper there describing it as a holding, sorting and shipping operation.

Like Waco's, it was scheduled to open by last year. The Clarion-Ledger reported in February the opening had been tentatively rescheduled for August.

Multiple media outlets in Louisiana reported last week that Amazon's planned six-story robotic fulfillment center in Shreveport will not open in September 2022 as planned but in September 2023. It is supposed to create 2,100 permanent jobs with a minimum starting wage of $15 an hour.

Globest.com reported last week that Amazon had announced delays in opening fulfillment centers in San Antonio, Round Rock and Blount County, Tennessee, while canceling plans to build a distribution center on a 133-acre site near Churchill, Pennsylvania.

The site's report says Amazon officials are blaming supply chain issues and sluggish growth in e-commerce for the delays and cancellations.

Amazon announced that local employees would pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys.

Waco and McLennan County have approved $9.5 million in tax breaks to Amazon over 20 years, if the company meets certain criteria.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.