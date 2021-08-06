Waco's Coca-Cola plant bought by Dutch company

Coca-Cola will sell its Waco juice plant to Refresco, a worldwide beverage producer, but employment locally will change little if any.

Refresco, which calls itself the world's largest independent bottler for retailers and major brands such as Coca-Cola, will serve as a "strategic third-party contract manufacturer" for the soft drink giant that has owned and operated the Minute Maid plant at Imperial and Hewitt drives since 1994.

Coca-Cola makes there Minute Maid juices, Powerade, Gold Peak Tea and juice products carrying the "Simply" name, said Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Now Refresco will operate the plant, primarily to serve Coca-Cola's needs. It remains unclear if Refresco will fill orders for other clients there. The Refresco website says it has the capability to make carbonated beverages, energy and sports drinks, juices, teas, waters and alcoholic beverages.

"It is our understanding Refresco will have additional capacity for other brands, which we hope means new jobs and future investment," Collins said.