Waco's economy has seen better days, but optimism abounds

He said performance was followed by the strong January increase.

Accurate employment numbers remain elusive, Ingham reported.

He estimated 122,500 people held jobs in January in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Falls and McLennan counties. That is only 0.16% less than 122,700 a year earlier.

"The Texas Workforce Commission has not yet released their January 2021 data, and when they do it will be as part of the annual employment data revision process in which monthly estimates for the past two years (or more) are updated and revised," Ingham wrote.

Permits valued at $72 million were issued in January to build nonresidential buildings, "which is among the highest monthly totals on record and is a record total for the month of January," Ingham said. For comparison's sake, Waco in January 2000 issued nonresidential building permits valued at $7.1 million, about a tenth the total in January this year.

Discussion during the Zoom meeting was wide-ranging.