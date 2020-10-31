Waco's Neighborly to open second headquarters in Dallas area

Don Dwyer, a New Yorker, moved to Waco in the early 1980s to sell motivational materials but instead founded his own company, The Dwyer Group, that has become a global powerhouse in franchising.
Now called Neighborly and boasting an inventory of 27 brands including household names Mr. Electric and Mr. Rooter, the company has announced it will open a second headquarters in Irving. The move is being made, to improve access to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to the announcement.
Neighborly now occupies a growing campus at 1020 N. University Parks Drive, its entrance sign visible on the way into Cameron Park. It employs about 300 there, and few, if any, will be transferred to Irving, Neighborly spokesperson Lauren Caracciolo said.
"We've been looking for some time now for the right opportunity to open a new Neighborly hub in the North Texas area that is perfectly suited for the continued growth of our worldwide business," Neighborly CEO Mike Bidwell said in a press release. "The city of Irving has already welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited … to call this community our second home."
Neighborly continues to acquire brands and has been on a buying spree in recent years. It will relocate to Irving five companies now headquartered elsewhere. The list includes Mr. Handyman, Molly Maid, Dryer Vent Wizard, Window Genie and Real Property Management, according to the press release.
It also will expand its IT and digital marketing areas to Irving.
The Irving location, gives Neighborly "access to more franchise resources and a centrally located hub for national and international travel," which benefits a company with a global reach, according to the press release.
Franchisees sometimes travel to Texas for training.
"For this highly-reputable company to select our community as a headquarters site not only means quality job opportunities for our residents but it also is a further testament to the business-friendly environment Irving-Las Colinas offers," Beth Bowman, president and CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and the Irving Economic Development Partnership, wrote in the press release.
By December 2022, Neighborly expects the Irving site to have at least 60 employees, and by late 2026, possibly 200 full-time associates.
Caracciolo said this move does not signal a Neighborly relocation to Irving.
"Neighborly has no plans to reduce its Waco presence," she said.
Waco will remain home to nine brands and corporate departments including legal, the original IT and marketing staffs, people services, franchise development, facilities and accounting, Caracciolo said via email.
The Dwyer Group became Neighborly more than two decades after the death of founder Don Dwyer. Dwyer's daughter, Dina Dwyer Owens, served as the company's top executive following her father's death and remained on the board for a time following subsequent ownership changes.
Caracciolo said no member of the founding Dwyer family remains involved in day-to-day operations, and Dwyer Owns is not a board member.
Neighborly supports more than 4,300 franchises with more than 10 million customers collectively in nine countries, "focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses," according to the press release.
