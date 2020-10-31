Waco's Neighborly to open second headquarters in Dallas area

Don Dwyer, a New Yorker, moved to Waco in the early 1980s to sell motivational materials but instead founded his own company, The Dwyer Group, that has become a global powerhouse in franchising.

Now called Neighborly and boasting an inventory of 27 brands including household names Mr. Electric and Mr. Rooter, the company has announced it will open a second headquarters in Irving. The move is being made, to improve access to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to the announcement.

Neighborly now occupies a growing campus at 1020 N. University Parks Drive, its entrance sign visible on the way into Cameron Park. It employs about 300 there, and few, if any, will be transferred to Irving, Neighborly spokesperson Lauren Caracciolo said.

"We've been looking for some time now for the right opportunity to open a new Neighborly hub in the North Texas area that is perfectly suited for the continued growth of our worldwide business," Neighborly CEO Mike Bidwell said in a press release. "The city of Irving has already welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited … to call this community our second home."