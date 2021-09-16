Waco's new 14-screen Cinemark theater to open in three weeks

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Waco's economy is dynamic, and every type of business is as likely to find success here as in any place in the country," said Mayor Dillon Meek, commenting on Cinemark's persistence and Topgolf's choice to include Waco.

"I've had the privilege to visit Topgolf several times, and every time I've been, it's been nearly filled," Meek said. "Anecdotally, that reflects the excitement for and the enjoyment of this amenity by our community."

Waco's Topgolf has 30 climate-controlled hitting bays, a miniature golf course, restaurant and bar, large-screen TVs, fire pits and picnic-style tables.

Steve Alvis, co-founder of NewQuest and its managing partner, said in a press release that Cinemark fit nicely into the group's vision for Cottonwood Creek Market, which may include a housing component. A NewQuest site plan shows several acres under contract and designated as multi-family housing.

"The Cinemark theater will anchor our entertainment wing, which will have an exciting collection of restaurants and retail in a beautifully landscaped environment," Alvis said in the press release.

Cinemark will join two other multi-screen theaters showing first-run movies in Waco, the others being the AMC Galaxy 16 and the Regal Jewel.