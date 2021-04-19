Waco's Topgolf previews Friday grand opening

In links parlance, some might suggest Waco's new Topgolf looks like a tournament-winning birdie on the 18th hole.
The attraction at New Road and the Interstate 35 frontage road officially opens Friday, with ceremonies introducing Waco to its 30 climate-controlled hitting bays, a nine-hole miniature course, chef-driven food, a relaxation area brimming with big-screen TVs and courts for a game of cornhole.
General manager Marisa Gilliam was welcoming drop-ins Monday, no tee time required. She and her 200 employees continue preparations. Staffers are mostly young, mostly chirpy, and given high marks for personality during the hiring process, said Gilliam, a Midway High School graduate who took a 15-year detour to Los Angeles before joining the Topgolf chain eight years ago.
"Waco needs this," said Gilliam, who is returning to her hometown following a 25-year absence. She tended bar at a Topgolf in Austin, her first job for the company, and worked at other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
She admitted surprise that Waco would land a Topgolf, but said the Dallas-based company continues to evolve, launching scaled-down prototypes that differ from the towering, three-story models marking skylines in larger cities.
The Waco version, she said, joins the homey concepts introduced in Augusta, Georgia; and Chattanooga, Tennessee; where the goal is a backyard feel, one sheltered from bad weather. They are meant to offer something for everyone, from kiddos to octogenarians. The hitting bays cooperate, said Gilliam, allowing tweaking to accommodate varying skill levels.
"That means your 12-year-old son or daughter could beat you," she said.
The hitting bays, said Topgolf media spokeswoman Nicolette Stern, are "outfitted with Topgolf's proprietary Toptracer technology for people to partake in fan-favorite games such as Angry Birds by Topgolf and Jewel Jam to play iconic virtual golf courses like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews."
Stern said reservations are available seven days out for guests wanting to book prior to visiting Topgolf, but walk-ins are welcome.
Lexi Miles, a sophomore at Texas A&M University majoring in health, and Collin Dieterich, 23, from Riesel, shared a bay at midmorning Monday. Gilliam identified the pair as Topgolf Waco's first customers ever. Dieterich confessed that a friend employed at Topgolf tipped him to the sneak peek availability.
"I'm a softball girl. Golf is not for me, but this is fun," said Miles, laughing at her shot assortment dominated by mishits and slices.
Miles and Dieterich drove golf balls onto a course of deep green artificial grass. Towering nets surrounded the playing area. Strategically scattered across the surface were bullseyes of red, yellow and blue roughly the size of putting greens. Netting farthest away is 215 yards from the bays.
Gilliam said inquires are rolling in about Topgolf's availability for special events. She said the entire complex can be rented for special events.
Already the Associated General Contractors office in Waco has reserved Topgolf on May 19 for an association get-together and competition.
Daytime bay rates Monday through Friday are $25 an hour, increasing to $35 an hour on Saturday. Night rates are $35 an hour Monday through Thursday, $45 on Friday and Saturday. All Sunday play is $35 an hour.
The charge to play miniature golf is $5 per person.
Gilliam said Topgolf allows players to use their own clubs, if they have favorites, but the attraction provides equipment in most sizes.
Up to six people may occupy a bay for a single admission price. Participants pay for food and drink delivered to their hitting bays. Gilliam gave a partial menu rundown, mentioning burgers, Cobb salad, nachos, and cinnamon-crusted doughnut holes. Drinks include cocktails from a full bar, beers from four local breweries — Bare Arms, Brotherwell, Waco Ale and Southern Roots — and soft drinks and milkshakes for younger visitors.
More upscale fare, such as prime rib, is available for special occasions. Gilliam said Topgolf welcomes lunch meetings and corporate events.
Beth Gates, 23, a former Waco Methodist Home resident now pursuing a psychology degree online from Tarleton State University, said she applied to Topgolf because she enjoys interacting with those having fun.
"I read people's minds," said Gates, flashing a smile.
Gates said she expects to remain a bay host until completing college.
Topgolf becomes the first installment of Cottonwood Creek Market, a 143-acre entertainment mecca created by NewQuest Properties in Houston. Scheduled to arrive this year or next is a 14-screen Cinemark movie theater and a Main Event venue featuring bowling, arcade games and laser tag.
The city of Waco has promised $5 million toward the project as compensation for roadway and infrastructure improvements along the Interstate 35 frontage road that could prove beneficial to future development in that area, located between Harley-Davidson of Waco and Central Texas Marketplace.
NewQuest said a residential component may follow the entertainment piece.
Gilliam said Topgolf, Cinemark and Main Event create a powerful attraction, and she expects collaboration on special events and promotions.