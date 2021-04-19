Waco's Topgolf previews Friday grand opening

In links parlance, some might suggest Waco's new Topgolf looks like a tournament-winning birdie on the 18th hole.

The attraction at New Road and the Interstate 35 frontage road officially opens Friday, with ceremonies introducing Waco to its 30 climate-controlled hitting bays, a nine-hole miniature course, chef-driven food, a relaxation area brimming with big-screen TVs and courts for a game of cornhole.

General manager Marisa Gilliam was welcoming drop-ins Monday, no tee time required. She and her 200 employees continue preparations. Staffers are mostly young, mostly chirpy, and given high marks for personality during the hiring process, said Gilliam, a Midway High School graduate who took a 15-year detour to Los Angeles before joining the Topgolf chain eight years ago.

"Waco needs this," said Gilliam, who is returning to her hometown following a 25-year absence. She tended bar at a Topgolf in Austin, her first job for the company, and worked at other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

She admitted surprise that Waco would land a Topgolf, but said the Dallas-based company continues to evolve, launching scaled-down prototypes that differ from the towering, three-story models marking skylines in larger cities.