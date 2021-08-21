Waco's used car prices going through the roof

Some used cars are fetching sky-high prices, with a local pre-owned dealer calling the phenomenon "crazy" and the strangest he's encountered in more than two decades.
A report by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis says prices for pre-owned vehicles were up 21% in April, year-over-year. That same report says such a surge broke tradition to the extreme, that the Consumer Price Index shows used car prices had remained stable since the late 1990s.
Experts say blame the whole affair on chips, or lack thereof. COVID-19 stoked demand for personal electronics and laptops, pushing chip production to the brink and beyond. Carmakers needing to install microchips in new models found themselves bringing up the rear. Assembly lines ground to a halt.
But predictions that conditions are improving may take a backseat to reality. Ford cut North American production July through August due to chip shortages, according to a CNBC.com report. The company said parts accessibility is improving, but Ford still was unable to produce about 700,000 vehicles during the second quarter, according to the report.
General Motors recently temporarily stopped production of full-size pickups like the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra in the U.S. and Mexico.
Without new cars, dealers cannot make deals on trade-ins. Quality pre-owned vehicles have become scarce as Edsels, and with the concept of supply and demand holding forth, prices have risen accordingly.
"There has never been a better time before this to trade in," said Cody Platz, used car sales manager at Jeff Hunter Toyota. "In some cases, customers have been able to drive a car two years free. If you bought it in 2018, put 30,000 miles on it, you basically get what you paid for it."
Jerry Hughes, who owns Hughes Motors at 2601 W. Waco Drive, had a short answer when asked about the volatile used car market.
"Just write down it's crazy," Hughes said. "The big daddies (dealerships) are holding onto used cars because they haven't had new ones delivered yet. They're not getting any chips. It's slowed everything down. Things are unstable, unstable all the way down to us little guys."
Auto auctions, the life's blood of many who sell used cars, "are getting almost retail prices, when we should be buying at wholesale and selling at retail. I don't know what to do with a car like that," said Hughes, who stays afloat trading with longtime friends and wholesalers in Fort Worth and Cleburne.
"Motor vehicles, specifically used cars, are the inflation driver in today's economy," said Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist who prepares a monthly Greater Waco Economic Index.
He said car and truck prices typically produce only tiny ripples in the Consumer Price Index, changing little if any year-to-year, maybe even declining, all factors considered.
"Starting last year we began seeing crazy numbers," Ingham said. "When there aren't many cars but there is a considerable amount of money chasing what is out there, that's a recipe for higher prices."
He said if Waco is anything like Amarillo, a drive around the city will reveal dealerships with far fewer new cars on display than usual.
Business Insider, citing data from automotive research firm Edmunds, reported that a 5-year-old vehicle now costs more than $24,000 on average, a $6,000 year-over-year increase.
Edmunds reported last month that the average trade-in value of a used vehicle in June was $21,224, up nearly 76% year-over-year.
Bird-Kultgen Ford Vice President Mark Stewart said by phone he believes the automobile market locally is stabilizing after a topsy-turvy year.
"We've been aggressive in our buying, and fortunately we do have fairly good inventory," Stewart said. "There is still strong demand. Interest rates are low, and we're very blessed to be in a healthy economic market.
"People still are interested in upgrading their vehicle."
Deliveries have slowed, but customers quickly snap up those arriving at Bird-Kultgen, he said. Two transport trucks rolled into town last week, each carrying six vehicles, "and half are pre-sold or spoken for."
"And with those will come trade-ins," Stewart said.
Don Miller at family-owned Toby's Autos said inventory there has dropped from the customary 60 vehicles to about 15, but he's not complaining much. The dealership seemingly can sell everything it puts on the lot.
"Once upon a time, several months ago, we could keep 60 rolling in. We could overstock. Now they go out as they come in. Building back up is difficult," Miller said. "Cars are hard to get. You can't buy at auction, or you're stuck with it and can't sell. We do bank financing, in-house financing, and there is no way we could survive buying cars at auction. Down payments (for Toby's customers) would be unreal. We buy right to get the down payment right."
The iSeeCars.com website said it analyzed more than 1.9 million used car sales in June, finding the average sales price rose 32.7%, or $7,583, year-over-year. It said the hefty increase followed 16.8% and 26.4% surges in April and May, respectively, compared with the same months last year.
"The microchip shortage has brought historic used car price increases, so much so that some lightly used cars are more expensive than new models," iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said in a press release.