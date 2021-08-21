Waco's used car prices going through the roof

"People still are interested in upgrading their vehicle."

Deliveries have slowed, but customers quickly snap up those arriving at Bird-Kultgen, he said. Two transport trucks rolled into town last week, each carrying six vehicles, "and half are pre-sold or spoken for."

"And with those will come trade-ins," Stewart said.

Don Miller at family-owned Toby's Autos said inventory there has dropped from the customary 60 vehicles to about 15, but he's not complaining much. The dealership seemingly can sell everything it puts on the lot.

"Once upon a time, several months ago, we could keep 60 rolling in. We could overstock. Now they go out as they come in. Building back up is difficult," Miller said. "Cars are hard to get. You can't buy at auction, or you're stuck with it and can't sell. We do bank financing, in-house financing, and there is no way we could survive buying cars at auction. Down payments (for Toby's customers) would be unreal. We buy right to get the down payment right."

The iSeeCars.com website said it analyzed more than 1.9 million used car sales in June, finding the average sales price rose 32.7%, or $7,583, year-over-year. It said the hefty increase followed 16.8% and 26.4% surges in April and May, respectively, compared with the same months last year.