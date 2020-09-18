West End subdivision bound for Highway 84 corridor in Hidden Valley

“Annexation will come pretty quickly, by the end of the year or early next year, before they start building houses,” he said.

Continued development along Highway 84 has the attention of regional policy groups including the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“We’re looking at the entire corridor, from Waco to McGregor, as needing freeway design,” MPO Executive Director Chris Evilia said. “Obviously there is not enough money to take an approach like that. But completing the overpass at Speegleville Road and 84 was important to this development.

“Capacity-wise, Highway 84 is probably OK. The concern we have involves all the crossing traffic and turning movements. When you get out to Val Verde Road, the speed limit starts going up a bit. There may be safety concerns TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation) will have to look at once this gets going.”

Cooper said the sky is the limit on home prices in West End, judging by what has transpired in Hidden Valley over a quarter-decade.