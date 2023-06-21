West community leaders are negotiating with Love's Travel Stops to place a center just outside the West city limits, hoping for a deal that would include the city annexing the land where Love's builds.

"We are in negotiations as we speak," West Mayor Tommy Muska said. "We want them to build on the city's north side, on the west side of Interstate 35. It is not in the city limits at this time, but is a prime spot for them to have a truck stop. The problem we're having is getting infrastructure to that property. We do have the means to annex, which is what we are now negotiating, that and our share of the costs."

Love's Travel Stops, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was founded in 1964 and remains family owned and operated. It has created a travel network with more than 610 locations in 42 states. Muska and Mayor Pro Tem David Pratka said company officials told them the Love's location in the Central Texas community of Troy, on I-35 about 45 miles south of West, is among the busiest in the system.

The company also launched an initiative in April to invest more than $1 billion updating 200 locations over the next five years. That comes out to an average of $5 million at each facility, and the company reported it expects the typical range to be $2 million to $7 million.

Pratka said West has no true truck stop, and that having Love's build one on the city's north side would open up that area to development. He said private landowners are watching closely city negotiations with Love's, and will buy the land if West does not. In that scenario, the city would have little if any say about what developments materialize, Pratka said.

Should West strike a deal that includes annexation, the city would reap benefits other commercial ventures would create, he said.

The Love's truck stop would generate sales tax revenue, something the city heavily relies on, Pratka said. He said the West city budget runs about $2 million annually, and sales taxes generate about half that amount.

The Texas Comptroller's Office reports it has sent West sales tax rebates totaling $460,859 for the calendar year through June, a 2.7% increase from the $448,641 in rebates through June last year.

"Love's is excited," Pratka said of the possibility the chain would build on land just north of the Marable Street bridge. He said the exact number of acres Love's will need remains under discussion.

Pratka estimated the city would spend $4 million on infrastructure upgrades and installation to serve the Love's Travel Stop and other commercial development that may arrive later. That tab would cover costs related to installing a lift station and water and sewer lines, Pratka said.

He said almost certainly West will face sweetening the deal by offering tax abatements, also a subject of negotiations and legal input.

Pratka said West on July 14 will break ground on $22 million worth of infrastructure improvements, including expanding its sewage plant, to deal with residential growth "and a lot of subdivisions coming up."

Love's operates a travel center at I-35 and Corsicana Highway in Hillsboro, about 15 miles north of West, and the Buc-ee's chain has announced it will build a 74,000-square-foot store and fueling station at 165 State Highway 77 in Hillsboro. But as Pratka noted, Buc-ee's does not allow 18-wheelers on the premises.

Pratka said he may have something to announce in August.

Love's spokesperson Brett Dawson said he does not have details about any plans the company may have for West.