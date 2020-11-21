Whataburger opens first-of-kind restaurant in Bellmead

"This restaurant isn't just the newest Whataburger in Bellmead, it's also the very first Whataburger of its kind, built and designed with our fresh large-unit prototype. … Look closely at the wallpaper and you'll find the city's water tower, the MKT railroad yard near where Bellmead got its start, and an 'LV' in honor of La Vega High School," Webber wrote.

The new Whataburger employs about 130 people, including five managers and six team leaders, Webber said in a fact sheet.

It is a 24-hour location that seats 84 at capacity.

Asked why Whataburger chose the city as home to its new edition, Webber said, "We've had great support from the Bellmead community over the years. We've had plans to rebuild for awhile now because it was an older restaurant, and so we felt Bellmead was the perfect fit for our first large-unit prototype."

Whataburger leveled the older Whataburger and secured a building permit for its new one in July last year, according to information provided by the local Associated General Contractors of America office. The permit placed the cost of construction at $750,000, a figure that would not have included demolition or the installation of fixtures, furniture and equipment.

