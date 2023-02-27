Trent Neumann knows hamburgers. But does he know Health Burgers?

The longtime owner of Whizzbang's, a Waco dining tradition, has acquired another legendary eatery, Health Camp, on the city's traffic circle.

Neumann made it abundantly clear in an interview that Health Camp will keep its name, as well as nearly all menu items that locals, students and travelers have come to love since it opened in 1949. Neumann stressed that he, not Whizzbang's, has acquired the shop now flanked by Rudy's Country Store and BBQ and Magnolia Table, Chip and Joanna Gaines' restaurant.

The seller, Deborah Tinsley Humphreys of Marlin, told the Tribune-Herald last May she needed a break from the routine that had her driving to Waco daily to run the Health Camp. She wanted to spend more time with her family, maybe travel. She confirmed the sale Monday, speaking by phone from Winter Park, Colorado, where the Humphreys family went skiing.

"I think Trent is the perfect buyer," said Humphreys. "Did I get my asking price? You'll have to ask Trent about that."

Humphreys quoted a negotiable $2.3 million price in May. At the time speculation surfaced the Gaineses might take a run at the property, though then-spokesman John Marsicano said they were not lookers.

Not surprisingly, Neumann declined to spill the beans on price.

"It has such a rich history ... we don't want to change a lot," said Neumann, who closed on the purchase in January. One issue he hopes to resolve is staffing. Health Camp is shorthanded, like much of the food service industry, he said.

"We have about 10 people, and I'd like to hire three or four more," said Neumann, who owns Whizzbang's locations on Lake Air Drive, in Union Hall downtown and in a food truck at Magnolia Market at the Silos. Besides conventional burgers, Whizzbang's sells something called a Whizz-Pig, which features a combination of ground beef and ground bacon.

But Neumann said the Health Camp burger and the Whizzbang's burger will maintain their identity. The Health Burger tips the scale at one-quarter pound, while Whizzbang's burgers weigh in at one-third pound, he said. Health Camp is renowned for its malts and shakes, which come in such novelty flavors as peanut butter, mocha, peppermint, butterscotch and Oreo.

Neumann said the deal gave him title to the whole shebang: the land, the name, the recipes and the building, which covers only 1,656 square feet. Two vacationing families and a small study group from Baylor University would consume the premises. Most business is conducted through tiny windows facing the brake-and-brace scenario unfolding nearby. T-shirts once boasted "I Survived the Circle," and for good reason.

The Health Camp space has been around more than seven decades. Neumann said he can do only so much with what is available, and that suits him fine. Parking remains plentiful. Health Camp has a loyal following, and drop-ins wander over from the long lines forming at Magnolia Table. Interstate 35 is within rock-throwing distance, and La Salle Avenue is developing.

"We may cover the patio," he said, running down his tiny to-do list. "As of right now, we have no major plans. We just got over here."

Menu tweaks, said Neumann, will be few and far between.

"We took off the chicken sandwich, and probably will add a turkey burger and a veggie burger," said Neumann. "We don't have onion rings right now. We're working on recipes for the batter, but are not quite ready."

Humphreys owned the Health Camp with her brothers, Scott and Jeff Tinsley, neither of whom live in Central Texas. Their late father, John David Tinsley, bought the place in 1985 and hired a young Sammy Citrano to manage it and the Elite Cafe next door, which Tinsley also acquired. Citrano later bought George's restaurant from George Betros, remodeled and expanded the South Waco location and opened a second George's on Hewitt Drive.

"We are a landmark here in Waco, a unique burger shop that still makes homemade shakes and a good old-fashioned burger," said Humphreys at the time. "We do about 200 to 300 tickets a day, 300 on weekends, and we usually have three to five people per party."

She said Health Camp performed well financially during her last year as owner.

"Trent and I have a good rapport," Humphreys said. "We've worked together ever since I've been here. I was new to Waco, and he introduced me to vendors. As he tells it, he is going to leave it as the Health Camp. I've been back a few times, picking up mail and visiting with employees, who are friends."

Neumann said he's not ruling out other acquisitions. He said Whizzbang's is performing well, "selling more burgers than ever," and he's confident the Health Camp has staying power. He was well acquainted with Humphreys' father, David Tinsley, and had a longstanding interest in what he described as "such a historic staple in Waco," the Health Camp.