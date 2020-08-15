Whizzbang's shedding "Captain Billy" in its logo

“But it’s surprising this year, with all that’s going on,” he said.

“The drive-thru definitely has helped us a lot. We pared the menu, took off items that would slow down the kitchen, allowing us to get food out more quickly,” Neumann said. “We can seat right around 80, but now, with the restrictions in place, we allow 35 to 40 in the dining room.”

Though the Lake Air Drive location is going gangbusters, other Whizzbang’s locales have suffered mightily, with Neumann estimating overall sales are down 30% compared to last year. He is optimistic the return of college students to Waco for fall classes will give Whizzbang’s a shot in the arm.

“Union Hall actually seems to be picking up the last couple of weeks,” he said. “Hopefully, when all the kids get back, improvement will continue. We’re not where we were before the pandemic, but we’re not bad.”

Whizzbang’s distinguishes itself in the burger crowd by offering the Whizz-Pig, which is a combination of bacon and beef compressed into a patty. The Neumanns reportedly crafted the specialty burger at the suggestion of former McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna, a friend and customer, who thought the process would be like adding pork to processed venison.

In the Waco Today feature from five years ago, the Neumanns estimated 70% of their customers visit twice a week. They talked in that March issue about operating a food truck. Magnolia Market opened seven months later.

