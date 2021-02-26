Winter storm's toll for Sanderson Farms hits 1.6 million chickens, including 100,000 chicks in Waco

In addition to the 545,000 euthanized chicks the company "lost 455,000 broilers in houses that lost power, water or feed, or had roofs collapse under the weight of snow and ice," Sanderson said during the investor call.

In Texas, crews were unable to pick up and place 703,000 eggs in hatcheries, he said.

"We deeply regret the losses incurred due to extraordinary circumstances beyond our control or our independent contract poultry producers' control," Sanderson said.

Operations in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas will continue to feel the effects for about 10 weeks and will have about 1.6 million fewer chickens to process, he said.

Bad weather aside, and despite the challenges of COVID-19, Sanderson Farms enjoyed a good first quarter to fiscal 2021. Net sales totaled $909 million compared with $823 million during the same period last year. Earnings were 42 cents per share, a recovery from a $1.76-per-share loss a year ago.

Sanderson said chicken remains popular with consumers. Prices quoted for boneless breast meat, tenders and jumbo wings increased 10.5%, 27% and 34%, respectively. Bulk leg quarters disappointed, their quoted market prices plummeting 26% from the first quarter last year, he said.