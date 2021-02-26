Winter storm's toll for Sanderson Farms hits 1.6 million chickens, including 100,000 chicks in Waco

Poultry giant Sanderson Farms euthanized 545,000 chicks at Texas hatcheries, including 100,000 in Waco, during the recent ice storm that forced it to close the Waco processing plant five days, a company spokesperson said.
"Our live production supply chain experienced interruptions and losses similar to a hurricane," CEO Joe Sanderson Jr. said Thursday during a quarterly earnings report for investors.
Deteriorating conditions also prevented the company from delivering day-old chicks to broiler farms, moving eggs from farms to hatcheries and delivering chicken feed to contract farmers, adding up to about 1.6 million chickens lost, Sanderson said.
The Waco facility, which employs 1,100, was closed Feb. 15 through Feb. 19, said Sanderson Farms director of development and engineering Bob "Pic" Billingsley said by phone.
"We closed all four plants in Texas, including Waco's," Billingsley said. "We have 11 million head (of chickens) in our Waco division in different stages of growth. We lost about 39,000 head in the field, and we had to euthanize about 100,000 baby chicks at the hatchery."
The Waco plant will run extra shifts on weekends until it catches up with lost production, he said. The plant processes about 1.3 million chickens weekly shipped from farms in Falls, Leon, Robertson and Freestone counties. It sends chicken to food service providers including Cisco and US Foods, "and it mainly ends up in restaurants," Billingsley said.
In addition to the 545,000 euthanized chicks the company "lost 455,000 broilers in houses that lost power, water or feed, or had roofs collapse under the weight of snow and ice," Sanderson said during the investor call.
In Texas, crews were unable to pick up and place 703,000 eggs in hatcheries, he said.
"We deeply regret the losses incurred due to extraordinary circumstances beyond our control or our independent contract poultry producers' control," Sanderson said.
Operations in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas will continue to feel the effects for about 10 weeks and will have about 1.6 million fewer chickens to process, he said.
Bad weather aside, and despite the challenges of COVID-19, Sanderson Farms enjoyed a good first quarter to fiscal 2021. Net sales totaled $909 million compared with $823 million during the same period last year. Earnings were 42 cents per share, a recovery from a $1.76-per-share loss a year ago.
Sanderson said chicken remains popular with consumers. Prices quoted for boneless breast meat, tenders and jumbo wings increased 10.5%, 27% and 34%, respectively. Bulk leg quarters disappointed, their quoted market prices plummeting 26% from the first quarter last year, he said.
"We remain optimistic about poultry products in 2021 for many reasons," Sanderson said. "Market prices for boneless breast meat produced for food service customers moved significantly higher during January and February, and we believe this is partly due to improved demand from quick serve food service customers who are promoting new chicken products."
Taco Bell has announced its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. KFC unveiled its Classic Chicken Sandwich. And McDonald recently joined the competition, transitioning from the smaller McChicken sandwich to a full-sizer.
"We are optimistic that demand from food service customers will improve further once the COVID-19 vaccines are more widely distributed and consumers are more comfortable dining in restaurants," Sanderson said. "We also expect to see continued favorable demand from our retail grocery store customers as U.S. consumers continue to prepare more meals at home."
Kyle Citrano, president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said he wonders if the big freeze contributed to the scrambling of poultry prices and availability. Big chicken wings cost him 50 cents per pound more than they did a month ago, he said. Wing prices routinely rise around the Super Bowl, played earlier this month, but then drop shortly thereafter, Citrano said.
He said he is awaiting that much anticipated plunge.
"One problem I do see, and something I do worry about, is the shortage of eggs and the prices accompanying that shortage," said Citrano, managing partner at the George's on Hewitt Drive. "I'll keep my eye on that too."