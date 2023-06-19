Before there was Pinewood, Dichotomy, Black Rifle or Lalo's, heck, even before there was a Starbucks in the Waco market, there was Common Grounds, a coffee shop on South Eighth Street practically hugging the Baylor University campus.

That was in 1994, when Jill Mashburn became founder, owner and proprietor. Barista Blake Batson bought the business in 2012, saying in an interview he and wife, Kimberly, were thrilled to acquire that single location. But now the Batsons will open their fifth Commons Grounds, fourth locally, at 3401 Franklin Ave., in a former Whataburger turned used car dealership.

"We're hoping to open this fall, though we have a nebulous timeline," said Batson, a Waco native who graduated from Baylor with a degree in philosophy, having pivoted from a business track he quickly came to loathe.

Another Common Grounds hits town as coffee shops multiply. Starbucks got here in 1995, opening inside Waco's new Barnes and Noble Booksellers. Today Greater Waco is home to seven Starbucks locations, including two in Baylor buildings, according to the chain's website. Even the community of West, population 3,200, has a Starbucks.

Specialty coffees and espresso-based drinks have exploded onto the scene, as if buzzed on caffeine.

Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits has occupied 508 Austin Ave. more than a decade. Chip and Joanna Gaines have their Magnolia Press. Pinewood has a following at 2223 Austin Ave., just to name a few. the Dutch Bros. chain leveled an old Long John Silver's on Sixth Street to open a drive-thru offering drinks with such names as the Annihilator, Double Torture, 9-1-1, and Golden Eagle. It has secured a permit to build a location on Hewitt Drive.

Batson's building on Franklin Avenue, just an archer's arrow from Cottonland Castle, is equidistant from the original Common Grounds near Baylor and the Common Grounds location on Woodway Drive.

"Franklin has become a thoroughfare for people living off Highway 84 and coming downtown to work," Batson said. "It has a two-way median down the middle and a residential presence in nearby Castle Heights. Then there is the residential development being considered where Floyd Casey once stood. The area is becoming less about used car lots and more hospitality focused."

The Cottonland Castle at 3300 Austin Ave. has become popular with tourists since Chip and Joanna Gaines made repairs and provided tours for several months last year.

With its A-frame architecture, the Common Grounds building on Franklin Avenue looks like what it was decades ago: a Whataburger restaurant. Batson said it could accommodate drive-thru business, as well as dining and coffee drinking inside or on the patio, "given it was a Whataburger back in the day."

Batson said he never could have imagined what Waco, especially downtown, has become the past 15 years or so. The city has taken on a vibrancy due to Magnolia Market at the Silos, development pending and realized along Lake Brazos, and the bursting of the "Baylor bubble," the perceived disconnect between campus and community. The university, city of Waco and other stakeholders have collaborated on projects ranging from building McLane Stadium, widening Interstate 35, erecting a new basketball arena at I-35 and University Parks Drive, and generating retail, restaurant and lodging opportunities from the river through to the other side of downtown, Batson said.

"Now we see a lot of students traveling outside the university to eat, drink, hang out and shop," Batson said. "Of course, we would like to see it both ways, locals coming to our place on South Eighth Street, families hanging out, seeing the bears and enjoying ice cream at Heritage Creamery."

Batson opened a second Common Grounds location at 7608 Woodway Drive, where it shares an address with Slow Rise Slice House, a pizza emporium. It was about five years ago that Common Grounds opened a spot in Baylor's Student Union Building, where students gather to eat and socialize.

Matt Burchett, director of student activities at Baylor, said choosing Common Grounds to occupy SUB space was a natural decision.

Burchett said Batson is a loyal graduate and friend of the university. His coffee shop on South Eighth Street has become a touchstone of familiarity, Burchett said. It offers "a feeling of home, an aura of comfort."

He said the same could be said for the SUB location.

"It is one of our most dynamic additions. I almost liken it to a field of dreams," Burchett said. "There are no prices on the menu, just items. People just don't care. Order what you want to order. Enjoy the beverage you want. Enjoy the undergraduate experience unmatched by any other institution on campus. I feel this is the reason alumni make it their first stop."

Besides, "it makes the SUB smell amazing all the time," Burchett said.

Another Common Grounds opened in 2021 near Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. Batson said its performance remains spotty.

"I wouldn't say we shot ourselves in the foot, but I would do things differently," he said. "The building is next to TCU. There is not a lot of parking, and it is not set up for drive-thru. We had the idea for it before the pandemic, which showed you have to have drive-thru options. We're not set up well to serve the influx of Greater Fort Worth people, non-TCU people."

Though the Common Grounds locations in Greater Waco "are doing just fine," he plans to refresh a name around nearly 30 years, Batson said.

"We're looking at doing some rebranding here and there, new marketing efforts, recasting who we are," he said. "We won't change the name, not at all. I'm talking about logo stuff, marketing, tweaking how we look, feel and operate. We'll keep things that have been successful."

Batson offered an opinion on Waco's plethora of coffee shops, especially those one might view as independent operations. He said entrepreneurial energy is flowing. Young people hoping to enter the business world, either Baylor graduates or longtime local residents, often need an incubator.

"Coffee is one of those things," he said. "If you have a passion for something but don't want to go full-on restaurant, for example, coffee is a great place to start. With our increasing population, demand is constantly growing. I think there is a huge demand for restaurants, which follow coffee shops."

Jill Mashburn Scott, who started Common Grounds, could not be reached for comment on what it has become amid Waco's surge in coffee shops.

The Batsons' original location on South Eighth Street still thrives on student traffic that represents 60% to 80% of volume, Batson said. The Batsons' Heritage Creamery ice cream parlor next door draws tourists and groups.

Batson said Common Grounds on Woodway Drive needs company. He would like to see more dining options joining his shop and Slow Rise Slice House there, creating a synergy beneficial to all parties.

Common Grounds still encourages employee input as it rotates flavors.

"If someone has a new drink idea, we will offer it seasonally. It usually comes from a member of the executive team, or sometimes a barista," he said. "We make it. It makes the rounds, and people get excited about it.

"That's the ethos of business. That's one of the benefits of not having a franchise or being tied to a corporate brand."

Alina Mikos, co-owner of Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, agreed that Waco, especially downtown, has a strong base of students who regularly want a place to study. The broader population also continues to do computer-based work, and coffee shops offer a change of environment that is still conducive to concentration.

“I think, in general, people will always be looking for places to gather, where they can find ambiance, community and a good product. … I do think, going back a decade or more, that there was a deficit of coffee shop type businesses in downtown Waco (the year we decided to open Dichotomy)," Mikos said. "As a consumer myself, I remember wishing there were more of this type of environment when I first moved to Waco in 2012.”

She said she has liked to see the significant increase in the number of coffee shops, both downtown and across the country, bringing "many ambiances to choose from" and indicating more people "are able to realize their vision of opening their own small business."

“As for specialty coffee, as we see an increase in the use of this terminology, our goal is to stay close to the source (as this ideology makes up a large part of our business model)," Mikos said. "We value the quality of the beans we use, as well as the relationship from farmer, to roaster, to consumer, and we hope that comes through in every drink that we serve. So in regards to Dichotomy, this is what we bring to the downtown coffee community.”