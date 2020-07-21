McLennan County may spend more to attract industry, cut tax rate

Spending money to make money is something the McLennan County Commissioners Court will consider as it continues with budget discussions.
The court will consider upping its annual outlay for industry recruitment by $250,000, bringing to $2.75 million its contribution to the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund, County Judge Scott Felton said.
Commissioners will discuss the topic starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Waco City Council is considering matching the county's action, meaning another $500,000 would become available to court business and industry in the coming budget year, which starts Oct. 1 for the city and county.
"We now have a little more than $5 million uncommitted in the fund, and there was some thought given to leaving our allocation as it is," Felton said. "But we've been told by those involved in economic development that a handful of projects could happen, and more money may be needed."
The city and county often offer tax breaks as an incentive to locate in the area, and sometimes agrees to make direct payments to sweeten deals.
Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, updated commissioners Tuesday on efforts to remain in touch with prospects during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"New business attraction, first and foremost, provides employment opportunities," Collins said. "But it also maintains the tax base."
Collins said COVID-19 means she is not traveling to trade shows or booking flights to meet with executives face-to-face. But she said the chamber's business retention department is participating in virtual visits.
She said Waco also is working with the state on business and industry recruiting efforts, and appears on short lists prospects are considering.
Collins met behind closed doors Tuesday with commissioners to discuss a pending deal.
Felton said commissioners are aware of the hardships facing residents. That in mind, they envision reducing the tax rate by at least a cent per $100 of property value.
Property values have increased about 6.5% countywide, according to the McLennan County Appraisal District. Increased values mean the county could lower the current tax rate of 48.52 cents per $100 valuation and still generate revenues next budget year equal to those in the current year.
But Felton said the court would prefer to cut the rate to a cent lower than the rate that would bring in the same revenue as this year.
"We're trying to make a statement that we're with you," Felton said.
Commissioners also would like to maintain a 33% so-called rainy-day fund, meaning a third of projected revenues would go into an unassigned fund balance to cover unexpected expenses and emergencies.
"This helps our bond rating," Felton said.
A good bond rating, in turn, typically means the county gets favorable interest rates on money it borrows or bonds it issues.
Also Tuesday, Felton said he is considering issuing a burn ban because of the continued hot and dry weather. He will make a decision in a few days.
Commissioners also voted to give Felton the authority to extend the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration through Aug. 31.
And they voted their support for United Healthcare administering the county's insurance program for employees during the next budget year, ending the relationship with Scott & White Health Plan.
"Employees will not see an increase in their premiums," Felton said.
