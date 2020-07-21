McLennan County may spend more to attract industry, cut tax rate

"New business attraction, first and foremost, provides employment opportunities," Collins said. "But it also maintains the tax base."

Collins said COVID-19 means she is not traveling to trade shows or booking flights to meet with executives face-to-face. But she said the chamber's business retention department is participating in virtual visits.

She said Waco also is working with the state on business and industry recruiting efforts, and appears on short lists prospects are considering.

Collins met behind closed doors Tuesday with commissioners to discuss a pending deal.

Felton said commissioners are aware of the hardships facing residents. That in mind, they envision reducing the tax rate by at least a cent per $100 of property value.

Property values have increased about 6.5% countywide, according to the McLennan County Appraisal District. Increased values mean the county could lower the current tax rate of 48.52 cents per $100 valuation and still generate revenues next budget year equal to those in the current year.

But Felton said the court would prefer to cut the rate to a cent lower than the rate that would bring in the same revenue as this year.