Mike Copeland: Art Center bids; Camp Bow Wow Waco; Topgolf still planned

It will have a climate-controlled atmosphere and 24-hour monitoring.

General manager Tyla Stephens said by phone the most popular package costs $75 and includes three daily stays and a bath.

H-E-B property

The now vacant RiverBend shopping center at 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive begs the question of what H-E-B will do with the place.

H-E-B, which long ago came to dominate the local grocery market, bought 25 acres of farmland in 2007 that wraps around the shopping center, then bought the center itself in 2014. Each transaction brought a response from H-E-B that it makes a habit of acquiring real estate for possible future use.

Meanwhile, the center started to get that vacant look about four years ago. Departing tenants, many now at another center across the street, told the Tribune-Herald at the time they believed H-E-B inevitably would demolish the place. At least a few China Spring residents crossed their fingers and hoped that would be the case. The closest H-E-B to China Spring is a mile up the road at 19th Street and Park Lake Drive. It is the smallest in Greater Waco, popular and always busy, but without the depth of merchandise found elsewhere.