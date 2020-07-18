Mike Copeland: Art Center bids; Camp Bow Wow Waco; Topgolf still planned

An important time is approaching in The Art Center of Waco's quest for a permanent home near downtown.
Bids are due Monday for the renovation of the Art Center's building at 701 S. Eighth St., which has seen better days. Built in 1960, the brick-veneer structure covers 9,240 square feet and sits vacant. A sign outside says American Bank will provide the financing. Monday's bid process will shed light on the price.
Mazanec Construction has been authorized to accept the offers.
The renovated building will accommodate gallery and exhibit space, classrooms, offices and areas for hosting events, according to a bid solicitation in the Associated General Contractors of America office in Waco.
Outside, crews will create new parking, driveways and a landscaped patio.
One contract will be awarded to repurpose the building on South Eighth Street and another nearby at 626 S. Ninth St., also controlled by The Art Center of Waco. Bidders are asked to provide a breakdown of costs related to each project, though a single contract will be let.
The Art Center of Waco launched a $500,000 fundraising campaign in 2018 with a new location downtown in mind. The center for years occupied space at McLennan Community College, but structural problems, a lease approaching expiration and a desire for a more central presence prompted the board to pursue an alternative. The Art Center has been operating in temporary quarters during the transition.
Hewitt clinic
The growing Hewitt area is getting a new clinic courtesy of Ascension Medical Group Providence, which opened at 729 Sun Valley Boulevard.
The clinic "has implemented protocols to protect patients from potential exposure to COVID-19 while taking care of their express care and family medicine needs," according to a press release.
The clinic also monitors guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adjusts accordingly.
Dr. Alexandra Jones Adesina and Dr. Gerard Marroquin will staff the clinic, which will offer express care services for fever, cold and flu symptoms, sore throat, earache, sprains, mild asthma, urinary tract infections, skin rashes, mild complications of chronic illnesses such as diabetes or hypertension, and minor injuries.
Camp Bow Wow Waco
A luxury venue for pooches has opened at 207 Colonnade Parkway in Woodway. It is the handiwork of local entrepreneurs Shruti and Aman Sharma, who gave it the name Camp Bow Wow Waco.
"The 6,300-square-foot camp will offer 54 spacious cabins with comfy cots, multiple luxury suites, six teacup suites, four indoor and four outdoor play spaces for the pups, and dog pools and play equipment," according to a press release.
It will have a climate-controlled atmosphere and 24-hour monitoring.
General manager Tyla Stephens said by phone the most popular package costs $75 and includes three daily stays and a bath.
H-E-B property
The now vacant RiverBend shopping center at 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive begs the question of what H-E-B will do with the place.
H-E-B, which long ago came to dominate the local grocery market, bought 25 acres of farmland in 2007 that wraps around the shopping center, then bought the center itself in 2014. Each transaction brought a response from H-E-B that it makes a habit of acquiring real estate for possible future use.
Meanwhile, the center started to get that vacant look about four years ago. Departing tenants, many now at another center across the street, told the Tribune-Herald at the time they believed H-E-B inevitably would demolish the place. At least a few China Spring residents crossed their fingers and hoped that would be the case. The closest H-E-B to China Spring is a mile up the road at 19th Street and Park Lake Drive. It is the smallest in Greater Waco, popular and always busy, but without the depth of merchandise found elsewhere.
Now, RiverBend is bare to the walls. Not a pizza parlor, liquor store, movie rental shop or seller of used college books to be found. Those tenants have come and gone over the years.
H-E-B continues to say for the record it has no immediate plans. Waco City Hall as of last week had not issued a demolition permit.
We will see how long a vacant shopping center sits idle.
Po' Boy Place
Hearing good things about Po' Boy Place, a restaurant in Union Hall at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue that dotes on Louisiana cuisine.
Owner Leo Spann has been dodging storms of one kind or another for years. Hurricane Katrina moved him from New Orleans to Dallas, where he dreamed of opening a restaurant, but not in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, instead about 90 miles south in Waco. Plans in place, his grand opening date was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Po' Boy sandwiches are the main attraction. The standard bearer includes chicken, shrimp, catfish or oysters, according to an online menu. Sides include Mardi Gras Mac, Creole potato salad and red beans and rice.
The menu advises that kidney is the bean of choice at Po' Boy.
For a change of pace, the Market Magnolia sandwich boasts oyster mushrooms, VooDoo vinaigrette, spring mix, tomato and pickles.
Sandwiches at Po' Boy Place are priced at $10.25 and $17.25.
Topgolf
The world has drastically changed since Dallas-based Topgolf confirmed it would build a modified driving range and backyard-style venue in Waco, near New Road and Interstate 35, where Cinemark plans a multi-screen theater.
Work stalled when COVID-19 struck, and it remains stalled, but Waco remains in Topgolf's plans.
"As we shared with you earlier in May, Topgolf has temporarily closed all of our venues due to the pandemic," company spokesperson Erica Upham said by email. "Since then, we have been focusing on getting our existing venues back open and are making great progress in that effort.
"As we continue, we are encouraged and looking forward to restarting our new venue developments. A specific timeline for the opening of our planned venue in Waco is still to be determined."
She said its design will be very similar to a new Topgolf location in Augusta, Georgia. A June 30 press release for its grand opening it would be the company's first completely open-air property. It would have a single level — Topgolf attractions heretofore have towered multiple levels above the surface — and feature a technology-driven, community-focused design.
The Augusta attraction includes 36 climate-controlled, outdoor hitting bays that incorporate Topgolf's games, according to the press release.
Other amenities listed include food, beverages, a nine-hole miniature golf course and backyard-style lawns with fire pits.