Mike Copeland: Main Event to offer laser tag, bowling, billiards, arcade; Franchising master draws interest; Waco Tours; Can or bottle?

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Gary Findley and the rest of the management team to build on the solid foundation they have created and to continue to grow both companies,” PKM nad Princeton managing partner Doug Kennealey wrote in a press release.

Restoration 1, under Findley’s leadership, has grown to almost 300 locations open or in development with plans to expand to more than 500 within three years.

It and Bluefrog Plumbing + Drain are headquartered in a 23,000-square-foot complex on Steinbeck Bend Drive, Findley said in an interview.

“We do all of our training in three buildings. We have an indoor ‘flood’ house, and we have plenty of room to grow,” Findley said.

He said the infusion of capital means access to resources, including technology and marketing. Franchisees have remained active during the pandemic because both brands, plumbing and property repair and restoration, are considered essential. He said the virus may prove a boon to franchising going forward as individuals take stock of their financial future and their vulnerabilities.

Princeton Equity Group also has investments in brands including Massage Envy, European Wax Center, Sola Salon Studios and Urban Air.

Wells Fargo reopening