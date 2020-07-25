Permit issued for large mystery building in Waco industrial district

Waco-based economist Ray Perryman agreed.

“Having the Tesla gigafactory in Austin brings many benefits, some of which will spill over to firms across the state,” Perryman said by email. “In the near term, it offers a large number of jobs at various skill and education levels that will directly benefit the economy and have positive effects on other segments. It also has the potential to create a clustering effect of other firms in the Austin area.”

It also puts a big player in battery technology near the University of Texas, where a co-inventor of the lithium-ion battery recently has continued to take part in new battery developments with his colleagues.

“Battery technology is certainly one of the growth areas of the future, and much of the pioneering work occurred at the University of Texas,” Perryman wrote. “The Tesla facility opens up a new opportunity for Austin to be at the center of the emerging expansion and build on current synergies. Entities across the state, including those in Waco, have enhanced opportunities to provide products and services to the gigafactory.”