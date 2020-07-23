Waco bars maneuvering to reopen, 1 joins suit challenging COVID-19 shutdown

The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, a popular destination on Waco's nightlife scene, will reopen Friday with a food and beverage certificate that sidesteps Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to close bars statewide to combat COVID-19.

It is not alone in taking this approach, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission spokesperson Chris Porter said. Establishments around the state are "looking for ways to expand their ability to operate," as they continue to struggle with closing orders and limits on occupancy.

"I can tell you, this is financially killing these people and their employees," said Waco attorney Cody Cleveland, whose clients include The Backyard. "I've had bar owners tell me that if something isn't done by the end of the week, they're done."

Chris Cox, an ownership partner in The Backyard, said he secured a food and beverage certificate Tuesday following lengthy talks with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. He formally submitted a request July 12.

"This is not a loophole by any means," Cox said. "We have the same license, just added a food and beverage certificate. Our food sales must remain above 40%, and we will be audited. We will be asking people to order food. You can't just sit and drink all night. You have to order food."