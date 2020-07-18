Waco police, mayor applaud new Walmart, Target, Kohl's mask rules

"As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented," Smith wrote.

About 65% of the company's stores are in areas with government mask rules, she said. That would include the four in the Waco area.

"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," Smith wrote.

Local Walmart staffers and managers referred comment to corporate spokespeople. They said Walmart indeed already instructs patrons entering stores to wear masks to comply with Abbott's orders.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Tuesday that if everyone in the country began wearing a mask now, the virus could be controlled within four to eight weeks, according to reporting by yahoo.com.

The National Retail Federation is encouraging all retailers to adopt a face covering policy to protect workers and customers.

"We hope today's announcement by Walmart - the world's largest retailer - that it will be enforcing a policy requiring customers to wear a mask to shop in their stores is a tipping point in this public health debate," a federation press release states. "Workers serving customers should not have to make a critical decision as to whether they should risk exposure to infection or lose their jobs because a minority of people refuse to wear masks in order to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus."