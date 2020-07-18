Waco police, mayor applaud new Walmart, Target, Kohl's mask rules

Waco Police continue to enforce wearing masks in public places, and a spokesperson applauded recent decisions by Walmart, Target, Kohl's, CVS Pharmacy and others to require face coverings in their stores.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that masks be worn in public places where social distancing is not feasible. But as COVID-19 numbers rise, more retailers are taking it on themselves to impose their own rules, even where government rules are not in place.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said customers who refuse to wear masks in stores that require them could face criminal trespass charges, misdemeanors that can result in arrest.
"If a store wants to push it, that's an option we will run with," Bynum said. "If a person refuses to comply with the order, refuses to cooperate with the store, we can take the criminal trespass approach. In these cases, the store owner or management is considered the victim."
In the past two weeks, the department has focused on educating the public instead of writing citations based on Abbott's mask order, which could produce fines up to $250.
"This allows us to connect with the community, not in a negative light," Bynum said. "We talk about the importance of wearing a mask and provide one if they don't have one. So far I've heard we're having good, positive interactions. We're not approaching people with a 'take-it-or-leave-it' attitude."
Bynum said big-box retailers such as Walmart and Target are performing admirably in monitoring people entering their properties.
"We actually went inside some of these bigger retailers … and there are a lot of people in and out. We can't follow every customer around," Bynum said. "The stores mandating the wearing of masks helps us quite a bit, allows us to focus on other places besides these larger stores."
Target, Kohl's, CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks and Kroger issued orders this week similar to Walmart's. H-E-B, with five Greater Waco locations, ordered the wearing of masks last month.
The new Walmart initiative, effective Monday, includes Sam's Club stores.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said he considers the trend a positive step.
"I think it demonstrates recognition that a growing body of data and evidence suggests masks do work," Deaver said. "Retailers are realizing they need to protect employees and customers. I have an appointment Monday for a physical, and my doctor's office reminded me to wear a mask."
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton agreed that enforcement, and compliance, may come more easily as mask wearing becomes commonplace.
"We are all creatures of habit," Felton said. "I'm still having to remind myself to put on a mask before going to a public place. What these retailers are doing probably does reinforce the idea that masks are required, making it more of a natural instinct. The governor called that shot for Texas. There is a difference of opinion on whether masks work. Some say it provides protection for the wearer, probably moreso for the person nearby."
Nationally, there have been reports of customers venting their frustration, or anger, over mask-wearing requirements inside retail establishments.
A Walmart customer in Louisiana refused to wear a mask and backed into a police officer trying to jot down his license plate number. At a Walmart in South Florida, a customer pulled a gun on another after a dispute police reported was over masks.
Deaver said he has heard of no confrontations involving Waco Police officers and shoppers as the city enforces the wearing of masks in public areas.
"We're not having altercations, no arguments with citizens," Deaver said, based on his conversations with city management. "We have had to issue a couple of verbal warnings. People say, 'Oh, I forgot mine,' when asked about why they weren't wearing a mask. We offer to give them one."
Target said Thursday it would require all customers to wear face coverings at its stores starting Aug. 1, exempting patrons with underlying conditions and young children. The Minnesota-based retailing chain said more than 80% of its stores already require masks, which would include Waco's.
Walmart explained its approach in a statement by Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith.
"As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented," Smith wrote.
About 65% of the company's stores are in areas with government mask rules, she said. That would include the four in the Waco area.
"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," Smith wrote.
Local Walmart staffers and managers referred comment to corporate spokespeople. They said Walmart indeed already instructs patrons entering stores to wear masks to comply with Abbott's orders.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Tuesday that if everyone in the country began wearing a mask now, the virus could be controlled within four to eight weeks, according to reporting by yahoo.com.
The National Retail Federation is encouraging all retailers to adopt a face covering policy to protect workers and customers.
"We hope today's announcement by Walmart - the world's largest retailer - that it will be enforcing a policy requiring customers to wear a mask to shop in their stores is a tipping point in this public health debate," a federation press release states. "Workers serving customers should not have to make a critical decision as to whether they should risk exposure to infection or lose their jobs because a minority of people refuse to wear masks in order to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus."