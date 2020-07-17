Waco's jobless rate continued to improve into June

People are going back to work in Waco, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not abated. Two deaths and 114 new virus-related cases were reported Friday.

The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area saw its jobless rate slide almost three percentage points for June, to 7.1% from 9.6% in May, the Texas Workforce Commission reported. An estimated 7,000 more people in Falls and McLennan counties had jobs last month than had them in May.

That 7.1% unemployment rate places Waco well below the statewide unemployment rate of 8.6% and the national rate of 11.2%, according to the workforce commission.

Waco had the sixth-lowest jobless rate among the 26 metro areas in Texas.

Texas saw its rate decline from 12.7% in May.

"The June jobs report is certainly encouraging and reflects the fact we were able to more fully reopen what was essentially a sound economy before the pandemic began, and to respond relatively quickly," Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said in an email response to questions.

Even with the gains, the state has a long way to go before it reaches pre-pandemic jobs numbers.