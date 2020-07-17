Waco's jobless rate continued to improve into June

People are going back to work in Waco, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not abated. Two deaths and 114 new virus-related cases were reported Friday.
The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area saw its jobless rate slide almost three percentage points for June, to 7.1% from 9.6% in May, the Texas Workforce Commission reported. An estimated 7,000 more people in Falls and McLennan counties had jobs last month than had them in May.
That 7.1% unemployment rate places Waco well below the statewide unemployment rate of 8.6% and the national rate of 11.2%, according to the workforce commission.
Waco had the sixth-lowest jobless rate among the 26 metro areas in Texas.
Texas saw its rate decline from 12.7% in May.
"The June jobs report is certainly encouraging and reflects the fact we were able to more fully reopen what was essentially a sound economy before the pandemic began, and to respond relatively quickly," Waco-based economist Ray Perryman said in an email response to questions.
Even with the gains, the state has a long way to go before it reaches pre-pandemic jobs numbers.
"While the numbers look impressive on the surface, however, we do have to keep them in perspective," Perryman wrote. "A gain of over 225,000 jobs in June still leaves the state almost 700,000 jobs below where we were a year ago and about 900,000 below the level just before the outbreak began."
Leisure and hospitality, which includes the hotel and motel industry, accounted for 140,000 statewide job gains, more than half the total, though it remains 220,000 jobs short of where it had been, he said.
"We should also note that this survey was completed around mid-June, which was before the recent surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Texas," Perryman wrote. "In particular, shutting down the bars again and pulling back on restaurants will impact the numbers going forward.
"Initial claims for unemployment have risen in Texas, and further restrictions may prove necessary. As I've said from the outset, this is an economic crisis that was caused by a health crisis. To ultimately resolve the economic crisis, we have to effectively deal with the situation."
One year ago, in July 2019, Waco's jobless rate stood at 3.2%.
The rate remained constant at 3.3% in each month between September 2019 and February, then the pandemic started to impose its will on the local, state and national economies. The Waco MSA's jobless rate rose to 5.0% in March and 11.1% in April before recovering to 10.3% in May, a percentage adjusted to 9.7% in results the Texas Workforce Commission released Friday.
"June's labor market numbers demonstrate we are moving in the right direction," commission Chair Bryan Daniel wrote in a press release.
The Texas economy added 243,900 private sector positions between mid-May and mid-June, according to the press release.
The five MSAs with lower unemployment rates than Waco were Amarillo, Abilene, Bryan-College Station, Sherman-Denison and Lubbock. Killeen-Temple was 10th at 7.9%, and the Austin-Round Rock MSA was eighth at 7.5%, according to the report.
Waco actually added 400 jobs in construction and 1,000 jobs in education and health services year-over-year, according to the workforce commission. But leisure and hospitality has been rocked, giving up 3,100 positions the past year. Manufacturing and trade-transportation-utilities have each shed 600 jobs the past year; the other services category has lost 400; government, 300; and financial activities, 200.
"After broad-based improvement across industries and metro areas in May, the pattern of growth was more mixed in June," according to a statement from Keith Phillips, assistant vice president and senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Phillips said job growth increased in many metro areas such as Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and El Paso while slowing in Houston and San Antonio.
"While jobs grew at a slower but still strong pace in private service-producing industries, jobs in manufacturing slowed from 17.1% in May to 0.1% in June," he wrote. "Meanwhile, jobs in the oil and gas sector and government continued to decline."