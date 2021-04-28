BUSTER
Related to this story
Most Popular
After 21 years, 632 wins, 19 NCAA tournament appearances, 23 Big 12 regular-season or tournament championships and three national titles, Kim …
A sixth-grade math teacher at Cesar Chavez Middle School remained free on bond Monday after her arrest the prior morning on charges she broke …
Waco police arrested a 30-year-old Waco man Thursday after a 15-year-old girl reported he had sexually assaulted her in 2019, an arrest affida…
The Kim Mulkey era at Baylor is over.
Sifting through the ashes of Kim Mulkey’s bombshell, locals Monday expressed dismay and disappointment that their Kim decided to go home, to s…
Police have charged a former Mart High School football player with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two former teammates while they we…
A child sexual abuse defendant with terminal cancer who was released from jail two weeks ago to seek additional medical treatment died Saturday.
Mike Copeland: Hawaiian Falls hiring; Aerospace scholarships; Ichiban close; Encompass health job fair
Hawaiian Falls, the splashy park on Lake Shore Drive, will hire more than 250 seasonal employees for its warm-weather run, management announced.
Police arrested David Brett Bankester, 31, of Robinson, on Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
It was a moment Baylor Lady Bears fans never wanted to see, but it came to pass on Monday.