When new Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen met in person with the current Lady Bears on Tuesday, both coach and players were on the…
Former Beverly Hills Police Chief Thomas Eugene Schmidt was arrested Monday morning by Texas Rangers on a charge of theft by a public servant.
I don’t need to inform Baylor fans on the intricacies of a coaching search.
Tasked with finding someone to lead the high-profile Lady Bears basketball program, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades went to the pros.
In a tale of two turnouts, challenger Keith Guillory upset incumbent Robin Houston in the rematch for the at-large Waco Independent School Dis…
Waco shoeshine pro Robert Pearson had an indomitable spirit. So much so he had to be declared dead twice on Monday.
A 90-year-old Waco man who bought a new Volkswagen late last year is alleging he was defrauded and taken advantage of by a local auto dealership.
The Waco Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Friday after he fled in a car and then on foot in a North Waco pursuit, police said.
Hewitt police are trying to determine what exactly happened to a man who was found dead Thursday morning near Hewitt Drive, pinned under a fli…
Waco Police arrested Vincent Snell, 18, on a murder charge last week in the April 4 shooting death of Damon Morgan Jr., also 18.