Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will celebrate its 30th birthday with a party from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 3-12 and free for zoo members.

The event will include music from the Morticians, games and a karaoke DJ. The animals will be out for viewing. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks.