St. Catherine's Providence Village Memory Center, 2500 American Plaza, will host a caregiver class from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, intended to help participants reduce stress while caring for a loved one.
The class will provide encouragement and equip caregivers with ways to lessen stress and enjoy life more, whether they are caring for a loved one in their own home or have a relative who lives in a facility thousands of miles away. At the end of the class, there will be time for Q&A with the speaker and to meet other caregivers.
To RSVP, call 254-723-8046.